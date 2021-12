Omicron is here. And it’s spreading at staggering speed, ushering in a new phase of the pandemic. Harris County reported its first casualty from the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, less than one month after the heavily mutated version of the virus was detected in South Africa. Announcing the death, which is believed to be the first recorded due to omicron in the nation, County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the latest variant’s arrival in the Houston area “feels like whiplash” after a period of receding cases.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO