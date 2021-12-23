Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back Cheesesteak with Two New Sandwiches

Yes, I know the ever-popular Terri-Lynn’s does nachos and tamales and barbeque and chili dogs and pie, but this post is going to focus on their sandwiches. The fast-casual restaurant has been around for what seems like forever, and by most accounts, the big draw for regular patrons is the sandwich section of the menu. Over the past year, I’ve worked my way through the left side of the dry erase board behind the counter, which lists eight handhelds. Each one costs between $6-$8, an appropriate price tag for an adequately sized sandwich. Size happens to be one of several appealing aspects of Terri-Lynn’s sandwiches. They aren’t huge, and thus, I never walk out of the restaurant feeling uncomfortably full.

