ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)

By Brian Bolan
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Generac Holdings (GNRC) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) following an earnings miss back in the start of November.  The stock was trading just over $500 before the print, but it has tumbled down to the $360 level.  Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bear of the Day article.

Description

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 7.5kW to 150kW.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number.  This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market.  A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved.  That is what you want to see.

In the case of GNRC, I see three beats and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last year.  This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower.  For GNRC I see estimates moving lower.

This quarter has fallen from $3.01 to $2.40.

Next quarter dropped from $3.14  to $2.51.

The Zacks Rank is more heavily influenced by the move in the annual numbers, and the movement is mixed for those numbers.

The current year 2021 consensus number has dropped 52 cents to $9.54

The next year has dropped from $12.29 to $11.73 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a majority of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing positive earnings estimate revisions.  That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Chart

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhCEK_0dUUv9aJ00

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Stock
Entrepreneur

Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN. This is because this security in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Medical Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for FedEx (FDX): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on FedEx (FDX), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:. Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This company provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Top-Ranked Stocks Likely to Beat Earnings Estimates

It is not surprising that before an earnings season, every investor looks for stocks that can beat market expectation. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap stocks that are high-quality in nature. Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?. Historically,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $21.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Bull of the Day: Beam Global (BEEM)

BEEM - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that sports an F for Value and for Growth as well. This EV play has a massive short position and the potential for a huge squeeze play is in the making. Is this the next Tesla style “Mother Of All Short Squeezes”? It very well could be so let’s explore more about that idea in this Bull Of The Day article.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Zacks.com featured highlights include: Tronox, Veritiv Corp and Jabil

Chicago, IL – December 22, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Tronox Holdings plc TROX, Veritiv Corporation VRTV and Jabil Inc. JBL. 3 of the Best Stocks to Invest In for Stellar Earnings Growth. Earnings growth is considered the most important variable influencing share price....
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

SIEGY vs. GWW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Industrial Services stocks are likely familiar with Siemens AG (SIEGY) and W.W. Grainger (GWW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

FedEx (FDX): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is FedEx Corporation FDX. This is because this security in the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Generac Hldgs

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Generac Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $505.58 with a high of $540.00 and a low of $475.00.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy