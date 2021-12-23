Ford (F) Recalls 184,698 F-150 Pickups Over Driveshaft Defect

Ford F recently issued a recall for 184,698 model year 2021-2022 F-150 pickups over a potential defect that could cause the driveshaft to fracture.

Per the U.S.-based auto biggie, the recalled trucks have underbody heat and noise insulators that may loosen and touch the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to rupture ultimately. A damaged driveshaft could potentially cause a loss of drive power or loss of vehicle control when contacted with the ground. Further, this could lead to unintended movement while the vehicle is parked without the parking brake applied. Either of the situations could increase the threat of a crash or injury.

So far, Ford has recognized 27 broken driveshafts on 2021-2022 F-150s suffering from this problem. Nonetheless, there are no reported injuries or deaths due to fractured driveshafts.

The affected F-150s include Crew Cab four-wheel-drive models with the 145-inch wheelbase and only those integrated with the 302A and above equipment group. Lesser-equipped F-150s are not equipped with damaged insulators.

Ford has advised owners possessing trucks within the damaged group to look out for a loose or hanging underbody insulator. Another possible indicator would be an auditory rattling, clicking or clunking noise coming from the vehicle.

Dealers will inspect and repair the driveshaft to resolve the problem, as necessary. They will also properly attach the underbody insulators. Both repairs will be done for free of cost and owners will be notified starting Jan 31, 2022, via mail.

The latest recall follows Ford’s recent decision to recall 114,996 2021-2022 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs in the United States over faulty rear-brake linings that could potentially reduce the vehicle’s power brake performance.

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Key Auto Stocks

Investors interested in investing in the auto space, may consider the following three solid auto companies: Goodyear Tire GT , Tesla TSLA and Harley-Davidson HOG . While Goodyear Tire and Tesla flaunt a Zacks Rank of 1, Harley-Davidson carries Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Goodyear has an expected earnings growth rate of 196.86% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 80 cents over the last 60 days.

Goodyear beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters. GT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 228.45%, on average. Its shares have risen 100.5% over the past year.

Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 166.96% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents over the last 60 days.

Tesla beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. TSLA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.38%, on average. Its shares have rallied 52.5% over the past year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research