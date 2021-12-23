ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Take a Risk and Buy Shares in Digital World Acquisition?

By Aditi Ganguly
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Shell company Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) this month agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. However, the SEC and other regulators are now investigating the proposed merger for potential securities fraud. Given this backdrop, should one bet on DWAC? Read more to find out.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. ( DWAC ) is a Miami, Fla.-based blank check company that went public through an initial public offering on September 2, 2021. The company was created to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

DWAC priced each of its units at $10, raising $250 million in gross proceeds through the offering. Each unit consists of one class A common stock and half of a redeemable warrant. DWAC plans to merge with middle-market and emerging growth technology-focused companies in the Americas that do business in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Technology or Fintech and Financial Services.

DWAC stated in its prospectus that it would allow shareholders to redeem all or a portion of their holdings upon the completion of its business combination. Shares of DWAC have gained 423.1% in price since its stock market debut to close yesterday’s trading session at $52.05.

Here is what could shape DWAC’s performance in the near term:

Business Combination

DWAC plans to acquire SaaS and Technology or Fintech and Financial Services companies with enterprise value ranging from $400 million - $2 billion . The company is set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG).

Under the subscription agreements, DWAC will receive a $1 billion PIPE investment from TMTG following the successful business combination of the two companies. The merged company is expected to be named TRUTH Social. DWAC is expected to raise $1.25 billion in net proceeds through this merger. High-growth neutral video distribution platform Rumble Inc. will provide TRUTH Social’s infrastructure and video delivery services

DWAC Chairman and CEO Patrick Orlando said, “Our focus on delivering public shareholder value drives our decision making and by accepting these commitments for a strategic infusion of growth capital, we believe the combined company can grow on an incredibly strong foundation. The liquidity that will be provided to the combined company balance sheet, in excess of the up to $293 million (less expenses) that DWAC may provide, should fortify the strategic positioning of TMTG. I am confident that TMTG can effectively deploy this capital to accelerate and strengthen the execution of its business, including by continuing to attract top talent, hire top technology providers, and roll out significant advertising and business development campaigns.”

SEC Probe

On October 29, The New York  Times published an article titled “Trump’s $300 Million SPAC Deal May Have Skirted Securities Laws.” The article highlights how DWAC has not included any conversations between its executives and Trump in its securities filings. Lawyers and industry officials state that the lack of disclosure of these conversations might be considered an omission of material information, thereby drawing scrutiny from the SEC.

On November 17, Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to the SEC requesting a formal investigation into the potential securities violations by DWAC. This SPAC deal, according to Warren, “may have committed securities violations by holding private and undisclosed discussions about the merger as early as May 2021, while omitting this information in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing and other public statements.”

She also stated that the merger seems to be a “textbook example of a SPAC misleading shareholders and the public about materially important information.” The Senator cited the N.Y. Times article in her letter.

Following this, the SEC and other regulators, including FINRA , launched a formal investigation into the DWAC’s merger with TMTG. The SEC has requested DWAC provide information regarding its trading policies, investors, and communications with TMTG.

Lawsuits

After the SEC probe was announced, law firm Pomerantz LLP launched a private investigation to determine whether certain officers and/or directors of DWAC have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business activities.

Also, private equity investor Brian Shevland is suing DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando, claiming that the company’s merger with Trump’s TMTG is a “brazen act of fraud.”

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

DWAC has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a grade of D for Value, Stability, and Sentiment. Of the 123 stocks in the D-rated Financial Services (Enterprise) industry, DWAC is ranked #111.

In addition to the grades I have highlighted, view DWAC ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Quality here .

Bottom Line

DWAC’s merger with TMTG to form TRUTH Social should allow the company to capture a niche market. However, federal investigations into DWAC’s merger are expected to delay the SPAC’s launch. Moreover, the company might have to spend a portion of its funding raised through the business combination to pay legal fees, negatively impacting its financials. Thus, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While DWAC has a D rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Forrester Research, Inc. ( FORR ), Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. ( CPSS ), and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. ( DFIN ), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

Note that DFIN is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here .

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

DWAC shares rose $0.62 (+1.19%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, DWAC has gained 423.12%, versus a 26.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HLXy_0dUUuJI700

Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities.

More...

The post Should You Take a Risk and Buy Shares in Digital World Acquisition? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
thepaypers.com

Oportun completes acquisition of Digit

Oportun, a fintech company, has completed the acquisition of Digit (digit.co), a neobanking platform that provides automated savings, investing, and banking tools. According to the company, the acquisition of Digit expands its artificial intelligence and digital capabilities to provide consumers an offering built to address their financial needs. Oportun acquired...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Securities Fraud#Sec#Capital Stock Exchange#Business Combination Dwac#Saas#Truth Social
smarteranalyst.com

GE Digital Inks Deal to Buy Opus One; Shares Gain

GE Digital, a subsidiary of the American multinational conglomerate corporation General Electric (NYSE: GE), has inked a deal to snap up software company Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps. Following the news, shares of the company rose 3.4% to close at...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Is Goldman Sachs Group a Good Financial Stock to Invest In?

Shares of leading financial institution Goldman Sachs (GS) have gained 40.9% in price year-to-date owing to its booming investment banking division. However, analysts have raised concerns about the company's growth outlook in the coming year because the Fed plans to tighten its monetary policy. So, is it worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio now? Let's find out.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

ETFs to Make the Most of Oracle-Cerner Deal

In a bid to expand its position in the healthcare space, software giant Oracle (ORCL) agreed to buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp. (CERN) for $28.3 billion. Following the news, shares of ORCL dropped 5.1% on the day. The stock crushed its average volume as 16.9 million shares moved hands compared with 9.7 million, on average. Meanwhile, shares of CERN added 0.8%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Callaway's Management Team Is Buying Shares. Should You?

The CEO and CFO are both voluntarily increasing their ownership of Callaway's stock. In addition, the board has authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program. Last week, golf equipment maker Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced that the chief executive officer and chief financial officer had purchased shares of the company for their own personal accounts. Since insider buying tends to signal that management believes its shares are undervalued, the market reacted positively to the news -- its shares jumped more than 5% the next day.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell IronNet shares after plunging more than 30%?

IronNet shares on Thursday plummeted more than 30% after announcing FQ3 results. The company announced its FQ3 results Wednesday after the close. IronNet’s quarterly revenue edged slightly lower, significantly missing analyst estimates. On Thursday, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares plunged by more than 30% after releasing its fiscal third-quarter results....
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Should I Buy “Digital Gold” For Inflation?

Jerome Powell, Fed chair extraordinaire, is likely to announce interest-rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation, which is at record levels and climbing: Consumer prices were up 6.8%, year-over-year, in November!. This is a difficult situation for stocks. Not all companies can quickly and easily pass along higher costs to...
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

Should You Take VC Money Or Bootstrap? Some Thoughts After Mailchimp’s Blockbuster Acquisition

For many years, Silicon Valley has drawn two different profiles for startups: there are those that receive VC funding and those that stick to bootstrapping. The latter category is usually depicted as the arduous workers due to these companies’ long growth path and the lower number they receive when they cap out. But after Intuit’s record breaking $12 billion acquisition of the private bootstrapped email marketing company Mailchimp, that stereotype is changing.
BUSINESS
cannin.com

Planet 13: Should You Buy the Dip?

Planet 13: Should You Buy the Dip? This cannabis stock has dropped over 50% in the last 6 months but should you buy the dip?. Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) is a vertically integrated cannabis company cultivating and distributing cannabis products in Las Vegas. They have a huge dispensary which is over 100,000 sq ft near the strip. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. Let’s investigate the fundamentals of Planet 13 to see if it makes sense to buy the dip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy