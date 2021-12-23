ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcosa, Inc. ACA provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Masonite International Corporation DOOR designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.5% downward over the last 30 days.

