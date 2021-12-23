ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Multi-vehicle crashes in Jackson County shut down I-94 for miles

By Christi Reynard
 4 days ago

Interstate 94 is closed from Osseo to Northfield, and traffic is backed up for miles because of multiple crashes that resulted in fires but miraculously, no injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The patrol blamed freezing rain for icy conditions shortly before 6 a.m. along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

Emergency services responded to multiple crashes, run-offs and jackknifed semi units in Jackson County near Hixton. Earlier reports had indicated the smash-ups were in Trempealeau County.

Several emergency agencies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash about 5:45 a.m. and found a semi unit ablaze in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath. Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity.

Passengers were transported by bus to an alternate safe location.

More than 100 vehicles were involved in crashes, according to troopers.

All lanes of I-94 are closed, and the State Patrol established alternate routes.

Traffic is being diverted at the Osseo and Northfield exits, but the State Patrol advised avoiding the area if possible.

Facebook video of the incident is available here:

News 8 Now has crews on the way to get more information on the developing situation.

