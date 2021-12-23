ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD is here and it’s stupidly fast

By Gordon Ung
PCWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s new PM1743 might be aimed at servers, but as the first PCIe 5.0 SSD to arrive, it’s should still titillate storage nerds about what’s likely to come for consumers. The PM1743 essentially offers double the potential bandwidth over drives based on PCIe 4.0. Doubling of...

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is in stock and just $119 today

The best Cyber Monday deals are still around which means there’s still a chance to snap up one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $119 at Best Buy. With a savings of $100, this is a sweet time to snag a bargain Chromebook for even less than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. We can’t guarantee how long these offers will stick around now that Cyber Monday is officially over.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging on with some great Cyber Monday laptop deals in particular. Right now, you can snap up a great Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop at Dell for just $280 as part of the Cyber week deals going on. Normally priced at $389, it’s reduced to just $230 for a limited time only. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out on this sweet offer. Here’s why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcie#Ssd#Mass Production#Pm1743#K Iops#Tb
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
soyacincau.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Almost everything you need to know has been revealed

Another day, another new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak it seems. As we edge closer and closer to its speculated release date of January 2022, a new deluge of details regarding the Galaxy S21 FE has appeared, and might be a bit disappointing to those who may have been hoping for the return of fan favourite features like a 3.5mm headphone jack.
NFL
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV gaming monitors and more are on sale

We have found more great deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new 85-inch Samsung Galaxy Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV for $2,698. This will get you a new 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TVH with Alexa Built-in, and a $400 credit with you enter promo code 5P9VVYGVL299 at checkout. This won’t get you instant savings, but it will save you big bucks for future purchases.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet Pairs a Larger Display With an Upgraded 8-Core Processor

With the holiday season now in full force, Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab A8, giving the latest iteration a few friendly upgrades. Joining the long line of budget-friendly Android tablets, the A8 will now carry a slightly larger 10.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. A new eight-core CPU now sits at the heart of the device, which the Korean tech giant claims is 10% faster than the previous Snapdragon 662 found on the Tab A7. RAM now comes in at either 3GB or 4GB, with the former being paired with the entry-level 32GB of internal storage while the latter offers either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Of course, you’ll also be able to increase capacity by 1TB through a MicroSD card.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
BGR.com

The new Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s cheap iPad

The 2021 iPad (9th-gen) is one of the best affordable tablets that you can buy right now. But if you’re not willing to pay $329 for the 64GB iPad 9, one option is to switch to Android. Most Android tablets are mid-ranged affordable options. Also, the cheapest models can be significantly cheaper than Apple’s offerings. If you’re looking for the best possible Android tablet that will not break the bank, Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 should be on your radar.
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

NVMe vs. M.2 vs. SATA SSD: What’s the difference?

Solid-state drives are universally faster than old-school hard-disk drives, but not all SSDs are the same. They come in different shapes and sizes, have different maximum speeds, and as you might guess, cost different prices. We explain each type of drive in deep detail in “What type of SSD should...
COMPUTERS
droid-life.com

Wear OS 3 Gets a First Look Without Samsung’s Skin

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Wear OS 3 is still very much a Samsung exclusive version of Google’s wearable OS, where only the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have it on-device. Google has suggested that other watchmakers will be able to put Wear OS 3 on their own devices in 2022, but up until now, we really only know what it looks like on Samsung’s watches with One UI on top.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Here's our first good look at what to expect from Wear OS 3 on non-Samsung watches

Even though we've had access to hardware running Wear OS 3 since August, it's been difficult to actually see what it looks like. Weird as it may sound, Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series remains the only way to experience the latest version of Google's wearable software, even as we spiral ever close to 2022. If you've been curious what a pure AOSP, non-One UI watch running Wear OS 3 might look like, you don't have to wait until next summer to find out.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Samsung Plays a Massive Role in OPPO’s First Foldable Phone

OPPO recently decided to go ahead and tease their first foldable device, the OPPO Find N; the device is going to get the full unveil tomorrow at the OPPO Inno Day 2021 and most of the features are already there for the public to look at. The latest bit of information we have received on the OPPO Find N is the company that is behind the manufacturing of the screens for the phone.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Save $20 on the ultra fast Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD and get a $10 gift card

The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB solid state drive has dropped to $169.99 at several retailers. That's a $20 drop off what it was going for at the beginning of November and a match for the same low we saw during Black Friday. However, if you get the deal at Best Buy you can actually get a little bonus, an extra $10 gift card. That can't be attributed directly to the price of the SSD, but you can use it on a future purchase from Best Buy. If you shop at Best Buy regularly at all, that's as good as free cash. Other retailers might have the direct discount, but none of them are including that extra gift card, which makes Best Buy the best place to get this deal.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

There’s an easy fix for Windows 11’s slow SSD performance

One of the biggest technical issues keeping a lot of people off of Windows 11 is that it seems to seriously impact the speed of some types of. . Some user testing showed the new operating system , though this wasn’t a universal problem. Microsoft engineers said they were working on it, and it looks like they’ve made good: a recent Windows update appears to fix the issue.
SOFTWARE
PCGamesN

Western Digital’s 1TB NVMe SSD is half price over on Amazon

The best SSD can make all the difference when it comes to PC gaming, and high capacity PCIe drives are more affordable than ever. Sure, getting a hold of the best graphics card possible is a priority for most enthusiasts, but since stock from Nvidia and AMD is scarce, it’s wise to focus on the parts you can upgrade. So, if you still have a rickety old hard drive whittling away in your rig, you might want to consider a switcheroo, as Western Digital’s 1TB NVMe SSD is currently half price.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

We tested Samsung’s new Expert RAW camera app, here’s what we found!

Samsung expanded the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the release of Expert RAW. It’s an official app that shoots only in the RAW format and also enables Pro controls (such as shutter speed and ISO control) for the phone’s telephoto cameras, so I immediately took it for a spin to test it against Samsung’s Auto Mode. The latter is quite amazing, though sometimes suffers from oversampling and increased contrast.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy