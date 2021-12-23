Samsung’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD is here and it’s stupidly fast

The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB solid state drive has dropped to $169.99 at several retailers. That's a $20 drop off what it was going for at the beginning of November and a match for the same low we saw during Black Friday. However, if you get the deal at Best Buy you can actually get a little bonus, an extra $10 gift card. That can't be attributed directly to the price of the SSD, but you can use it on a future purchase from Best Buy. If you shop at Best Buy regularly at all, that's as good as free cash. Other retailers might have the direct discount, but none of them are including that extra gift card, which makes Best Buy the best place to get this deal.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO