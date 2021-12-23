ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Postpones Red Carpet Premiere

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red-carpet premiere of The Book of Boba Fett will be pushed back to celebrate the series finale!. We're only a week away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett and there is little doubt that people are already expecting big things in the Star Wars series. However, it...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Jon Favreau
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett New TV Spot Shows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Ready for War

Disney+ released a new TV spot for The Book of Boba Fett and it shows Fennec Shand and Boba Fett ready for war. The 30-second TV spot, titled “Ready,” focuses on Fett, Fennec, Shand, and other potential enemies that are ready to fight the iconic bounty hunter’s rule over Tatooine. The trailer shows different scenes with a lot of tense situations, including Boba Fett being surrounded by a group of enemies with their plasma shields. In the trailer, we can hear a voiceover from Shand saying, "This is just the first wave. They're going to war." As Fett wore his iconic helmet in place, he says in a voiceover, "Then we will be ready."
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Celebration#Star Wars Series#Carpet#Red Carpet Premiere#Omicron#Disney
StarTrek.com

Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Insurrection

This article was originally published on February 2, 2017. In early 1197, story development and preproduction began on what would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film. Piller had been the producer/show-runner for The Next Generation and his leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and after. Additionally, Piller’s innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even if not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes and also helped begin the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller was the co-creator of Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Insurrection would be his first movie script.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Pokes Fun at His The Mandalorian Season 2 Double

Oh, Mark Hamill. Don't you ever change. It's been a full year since The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered its jaw-dropping finale and until now, fans still couldn't help but gush over the fact that Luke Skywalker made his grand comeback to the Star Wars franchise, and understandably so. Now, by the looks of things, the Jedi master will be a main fixture in the MandoVerse moving forward much to the delight of longtime fans of the Star Wars universe.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser Released Today

The next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ show ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is coming at the end of the month and today Disney released a new teaser spot for it. In this teaser Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) mention that sometimes “fear” is a “sure bet” in difficult times and she also mentions “They’re going to war” but doesn’t say who.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett New Promo Teases More Sarlacc Pit Action

The latest promo for the Star Wars series features more footage of Boba Fett's Sarlacc pit escape!. We already know that The Book of Boba Fett will show us how the former bounty hunter managed to escape the Sarlacc pit he fell into in Return of the Jedi. Not surprisingly, it wasn't an easy task at all. The new teaser for the Star Wars series features new footage of Boba's fight for survival and naturally, he had to resort to violence to survive!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser Reveals War in the Criminal Underworld

A war is brewing in Tatooine in the latest teaser for The Book of Boba Fett!. We already know that The Book of Boba Fett will follow the former bounty hunter trying to take control of Tatooine. However, it looks like the criminal underworld will be giving in without a fight. A new teaser for the upcoming Star Wars series pretty much confirms that a war is coming and Boba Fett is right smack in the middle of it all.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New The Book of Boba Fett Star has Awesome Connection to The Mandalorian

The latest addition to The Book of Boba Fett cast has major connections to The Mandalorian!. If you've seen yesterday's teaser for The Book of Boba Fett, you're probably wondering about the new character who showed up in the promo. A mysterious girl appeared briefly in the Throne teaser for the upcoming Star Wars series and had fans speculating about her identity. We may not know who the character is just yet but we do know that the actor playing her has a major connection to the lead star of The Mandalorian!
MOVIES
Inverse

Book of Boba Fett

Ever since its introduction in December 2020, The Book of Boba Fett has been referred to as “The Mandalorian Season 2.5.” The spinoff follows Boba Fett directly after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2 as he takes over Jabba the Hutt’s crime empire, and with The Mandalorian Season 3 still several months away, Boba’s chapter is expected to fill in some blanks.
MOVIES
The Press

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Inside the Mysterious Bounty Hunter’s Return to ‘Star Wars’ Universe

In a Star Wars Universe that has found great glory in returning favorites (Young Han! Old Luke! Baby Yoda!), there may be no resurrection more welcome than The Book of Boba Fett. As faithful fans of the franchise know, stoic bounty hunter Boba Fett is the space-set canon’s ultimate quiet masked antihero, a character who piqued great interest in the 1980 film Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back, met a ridiculous end in 1983’s Episode VI—Return of the Jedi and had his backstory told in the prequel films that followed. Finally, he’s back.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Star Wars: What The Book of Boba Fett Trailers Might Be Hiding

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is only a few weeks away, marking a major turning point for the fan-favorite character who was originally “killed off” on the big screen in 1983. But now Boba Fett‘s back (played by Temuera Morrison) and teaming up with assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to take over Jabba the Hutt’s old criminal empire on Tatooine.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy