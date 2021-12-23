Two People Hurt in Crawford County Crash

(Denison) Two people suffered injuries in a head-on collision in Crawford County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on Highway 59 and S Avenue. Authorities Identified the injured as 35-year-old Austin Wulf of Denison and 28-year old Beth Weber of Mapleton.

According to State Police, a southbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Wulf crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2007 Chevy Impala driven by Weber.

Crawford County Ambulance transported Wulf and Weber to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.