Iowa State

Two People Hurt in Crawford County Crash

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Denison) Two people suffered injuries in a head-on collision in Crawford County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on Highway 59 and S Avenue. Authorities Identified the injured as 35-year-old Austin Wulf of Denison and 28-year old Beth Weber of Mapleton.

According to State Police, a southbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Wulf crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2007 Chevy Impala driven by Weber.

Crawford County Ambulance transported Wulf and Weber to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Western Iowa Today

Authorities ID Body Of Woman Found Inside Wrecked Car

(Eagle Grove, IA) — Authorities in north-central Iowa have identified the body of a woman found inside a wrecked car. Forty-two-year-old Tonya Collins had been reported missing two weeks ago. She was found inside her S-U-V which was wrecked in a creek bed just outside Eagle Grove. Emergency responders report she died of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The wrecked vehicle was discovered last week. Collins had last been seen in Eagle Grove.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hawarden Cafe Destroyed By Fire

(Hawarden, IA) — Fire destroyed a popular restaurant in Hawarden this weekend. The Central Café fire happened overnight Christmas night into Sunday morning. Hawarden Fire Chief, Duane Shiefen says nine different fire departments were called to assist with fighting the fire after a Hawarden Police officer spotted it around 1:50 a-m. He says nearby structures did receive some smoke damage, but there were no other buildings that caught on fire.
ACCIDENTS
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Three Arrests

(Glenwood) A Mills County man faces drunk driving charges after crashing his car in the backyard of a residence. Glenwood Police arrested 24-year old De ‘One De “Vell Quylis of Glenwood at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday following the crash. Police say a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke, driven by...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police report 4 Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 31-year old Brooke Marie Carter of Creston on Friday at her residence for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense methamphetamine and violation of a no-contact order. Officers transported Carter to the Union County Jail. Authorities later released her on a promise to appear. Police arrested...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linn County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Bike Rider Killed In Christmas Day Accident

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Christmas Day. He is identified as a 76-year-old Terry Zabokrtsky of Walford. Deputies say Zabokrtsky was hit by an S-U-V on a road in rural Linn County – and died as a result of the injuries he suffered. The accident happened at about 2:25 p-m. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and has not released other information on the accident.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Villisca) A Montgomery County man faces assault charges following an alleged incident at an apartment in Villisca. Montgomery County Deputies responded to the incident at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, in the 600 block of East 6th Street. Deputies found a woman with facial, arms, and back injuries. As the result of the investigation, Montgomery County Deputies arrested 27-year old Christian Meek of Villisca for Domestic Assault-1st offense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

31-Year-Old Man Arrested on Assault Charges

(Davenport, IA) — Davenport police say a 31-year-old man is in custody in connection with an assault case. Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found the victim suffering from serious injuries Friday at about 6:00 p-m. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Less than an hour after the 9-1-1 call, police arrested Jared Peck at a nearby apartment complex. The charges he faces are willful injury and interference with official acts.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa woman charged with helping in hatchet attack on man

(Sioux City, Iowa, A.P) An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month. Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the 52-year-old woman out of the apartment. Mary Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges. Court documents say Blair let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter. The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Man dies in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) A Sioux City man died when his semi left the roadway on the eastbound Interstate 80 exit off-ramp to Interstate 880. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:36 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities identified the deceased driver as 63-year-old Donald Roller. According to the report, an eastbound...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Man dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

(Omaha, AP) A 54-year-old southwest Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment. People who were passing by performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson died later Friday while in surgery.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Atlantic man dies in a rollover accident north of Atlantic

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man died in a single-vehicle accident north of Atlantic this morning. The Iowa State Patrol identified the driver as 20-year-old Avery Carl Andersen. The accident occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Olive Street, south of Dunbar Road. Anderson was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline northbound on Olive Street when the vehicle lost traction on the frost covered roadway. The vehicle began to fishtail, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the left into the ditch and rolled on its top.
IOWA STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Rollover accident in Union County

(Union Co.) One person suffered possible injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Union County this morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Destiny Ashby, of Murray, was driving a 2008 GMC Envoy on Highway 34 and lost control due to the frosty roadway. The GMC went into the east ditch and rolled over one time, coming to rest on its wheels.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Frosty roads caused a rollover accident in Montgomery County; no injuries

(Montgomery Co.) Frosty roads caused a rollover accident in Montgomery County this (Thursday) morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident at 7:09 a.m. on Highway 34 near the Mills County line. Upon arrival, deputies located a 1996 GMC Sonoma, owned by Patricia Garcia of Bellevue, in the south ditch of Highway 34 approximately ¼ mile west of A Avenue. The vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Abraham Garcia of Bellevue, had been traveling eastbound on Highway 34 and due to frosty surface conditions, the vehicle lost traction and Garcia lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle skidded south off of the roadway and entered the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Muscatine Police Arrest Hit And Run Suspect

(Muscatine, IA) — Muscatine police have arrested an 18-year-old hit and run suspect. Police were called to the Muscatine High School a week ago for an accident at about 3:30 p-m. The driver involved left before officers arrived. Those officers were told that a person contracted by the school was trying to direct Rudy Rada when Rada accelerated his vehicle and hit the person. Rada has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
MUSCATINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny woman has lost her home after a car crashed into the structure, causing a fire. KCCI-TV reports that police are still investigating how a car sped into the side of the townhome. The accident happened about 1 a.m. Monday. Jo Ellen Myers was asleep in her bedroom when the car exploded into her living room. She said she lost everything to the smoke and water damage. Now, Myers and her granddaughter are homeless, but she’s just happy they’re both OK. Police are still searching for the driver but found two juveniles who jumped from the vehicle and ran after the crash.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Brimer Buliche, 47, of Atlantic, was arrested December 18th for OWI 2nd Offense. Buliche was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance. Logan Russell, 22, of Atlantic,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Attorney General Decides Fatal Police Shooting of Stalking Suspect Was Justified

(Iowa Falls, IA) The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has decided the fatal police shooting of a stalking suspect was justified. Iowa Falls police engaged Jared Risius two weeks ago after seeing him ram a woman’s S-U-V. The officers say Risius had a gun and he refused to comply with legal commands for him to drop his weapon. Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Schaffer fired the fatal shot when Risius got into the woman’s vehicle and appeared to try to drive away. The officers said they felt the suspect posed a risk to a nearby school and residential neighborhood.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Law Enforcement conducting C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Week

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says law enforcement across Iowa conducts a C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Week from December 23 to January 2. Trooper McCreedy displays an increased presence of law enforcement officers focusing on high crash areas throughout the state. Trooper McCreedy says, unfortunately,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

