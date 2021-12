Diablo II: Resurrected, for all its shiny new graphics, has been using the final Diablo II patch since launch. That patch was 1.13c, and it went up in 2010. But now, the time has come for yet another patch, as the game is getting updated again. Patch 2.4 is set to update game balance, change some items, plus add the game’s first ladder season. Personally, I’m glad that the current version of the game is getting some love. I’m sure we’ll never get to not lose all of our gold and items upon dying, but at least that’ll give me something to complain about as the years roll on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO