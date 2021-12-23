ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The 76ers miss Ben Simmons ... on the glass at least | Sports Daily

By Staff Reports
inquirer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly fans are sick of hearing about Ben Simmons or that the team would be in better shape were the 6-foot-10 point guard playing. But while the Sixers might not be a title contender with Simmons, the fact is they would be better with him in the lineup. Nowhere...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Klutch Sports gets best of 76ers with hilarious Ben Simmons-themed troll

Klutch Sports campaigned for Ben Simmons to be named to the NBA All-Star Game, even though he has not played a game this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons is the story for the Philadelphia 76ers, in regards to whether the team can find a trade or if he will ultimately stay. Simmons has not played a game this season, as he is unhappy with the team following their playoff exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA
NBC Sports

Insider says Simmons trade race has new 'team to watch'

Just a day after NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there was "remarkably little" Ben Simmons trade chatter among execs at the league's G League Showcase, another reporter with insight into front office goings-on dropped a nugget about the Simmons trade landscape. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski joined ESPN's Christmas Day...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Cavs 'Interesting' to Watch; 76ers 'Adamant' About Demands

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be a landing spot for Ben Simmons in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski broke down the situation Saturday on NBA Countdown (h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire):. "Here's an interesting team to watch, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who before they...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Andre Drummond
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Talks Are Dead

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons separated himself from the organization after a brutal second-round defeat ended Philly's season. Over the past few months, he has done everything he can to break ties with the franchise and has not played a single game for them this season despite being perfectly healthy.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs are an ‘interesting team to watch’ for Ben Simmons

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be a potential landing spot for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. “Here’s an interesting team to watch, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who before they went on this really incredible start to the season, had been engaged with Philly on Simmons,” said Wojnarowski. “They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal, and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Klutch Sports hilariously includes Sixers’ Ben Simmons in NBA All-Star tweets

Some argue that Klutch Sports badly mismanaged the circumstances of Ben Simmons’ trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers. Others maintain that the aggressive tactics of Rich Paul and company have all been in their client’s best interest, especially once it became clear Simmons’ mental health was a factor in this ongoing stalemate with his team.
NBA
fullpresscoverage.com

Ben Simmons Back On Cavs Radar

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly a team to watch as the Philadelphia 76ers field trades for Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons is yet to appear in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and it appears that a trade may finally be on the horizon. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be team in the mix for land the former number one overall pick.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Philly#Sixers#Inquirer Sports Staff#Eagles#Giants
NBA Analysis Network

Why Cavaliers Should Push for Ben Simmons Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be one of the surprises in the NBA this season. They are currently 20-13 and right in the mix in the Eastern Conference. This is a team that knows its identity and is playing well on both ends of the floor. Could they be in play for one of the biggest names on the trading block?
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavs a team to watch in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.
NBA
RealGM

Cavaliers Team To Watch In Ben Simmons Trade Talks

As NBA teams get players out of the health and safety protocols, trade talks are expected to pick back up. That means the Ben Simmons trade buzz should get going again too. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one team to watch in trade talks for Simmons. The Cavs previously had interest in the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star. Cleveland's good start to the season, plus Simmons fitting their roster's timeline age-wise, make them a good match for Simmons.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons wants your All-Star votes

Over the past three seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have comfortably been able to count on having two All-Stars on their roster in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Technically, both of those players are still on the roster, much to the chagrin of pretty much everyone in the City of Brotherly Love, but fortunately or not, it would appear the team’s two All-Star streak will come to an end with a whimper, not a roar.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy