KEARNEY — Each year, Brad Driml sees a lot of the same people attending the Christmas Eve showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The World Theatre. “It’s what they do on Christmas Eve,” he said. “Some people who know I’m a fan of the movie will spar with me a little about the story. The guy is broke, he’s thinking about committing suicide, it’s a terrible story — yeah, but you have to find the light in all that. You have to go through the process. Not everybody wakes up every day and it’s a perfect day. I’d like to walk downstairs each day and have everybody singing ‘Joy to the World’ with me.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO