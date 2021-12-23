ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MN

Crash Near St Charles Sends Elderly Woman To The Hospital

By Kim David
 4 days ago
St Charles, MN (KROC AM News) - An elderly woman was hurt after crashing her car near St Charles. The crash happened around 3:30 pm Wednesday...

103.9 The Doc

Stewartville Man Suffers Serious Arm Injury In Crash

Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - Alcohol was apparently involved in a crash in Stewartville that injured two people, including one who suffered a serious arm injury. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the accident involved a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) that crashed around 3:00 pm Friday at the intersection of 1st St and 4th Ave SE.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
103.9 The Doc

Kasson Teen Hurt in Crash

Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Undergoes Surgery After Being Stabbed

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man is recovering from a stabbing that left him with serious injuries. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 26-year-old man showed up at the St Marys Hospital ER around 2:45 am Friday with injuries to his neck, stomach, and one of his arms.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

A Christmas Day Mess On A Minnesota Interstate

Ashby, MN (KROC AM News) - A Christmas Day chain-reaction crash shut down a section of I-94 in northwest Minnesota for a few hours. The Minnesota State Patrol report on the pileup indicates dozens of vehicles were involved. It happened around 11:00 am near the town of Ashby. The report...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Woman Sentenced For Arson and Vehicle Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for an arson conviction. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered a guilty plea to a second-degree arson charge in October. She also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge, which also resulted in a sentence of five years on probation to be served concurrently with the sentence in the arson case.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

UPDATE: State Patrol Confirms Fatality In Pine Island Crash

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Pine Island. The crash happened around 8:00 am Wednesday on northbound Highway 52 between Oronoco and Pine Island and involved two semi-trucks, a commercial truck and three passenger vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Fillmore County Sheriff Announces Drug-Related Arrest

Rushford, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rushford man who was the subject of a lengthy drug investigation turned himself in on Monday. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says a warrant had been issued earlier for 39-year-old Beau Block. DeGeorge says the investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and...
RUSHFORD, MN
103.9 The Doc

Convicted Rochester Drug Dealer Sent Back to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who previously served time for dealing drugs in the Rochester area is headed back to prison. 41-year-old James Kent Johnson of Eyota was sentenced last week to just over nine years in prison for his conviction on a first-degree drug possession charge. Another first-degree charge involving the sale of drugs was dismissed through a plea agreement Johnson entered into back in July.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

