Crash Near St Charles Sends Elderly Woman To The Hospital
St Charles, MN (KROC AM News) - An elderly woman was hurt after crashing her car near St Charles. The crash happened around 3:30 pm Wednesday...fun1043.com
St Charles, MN (KROC AM News) - An elderly woman was hurt after crashing her car near St Charles. The crash happened around 3:30 pm Wednesday...fun1043.com
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://1039thedoc.com
Comments / 0