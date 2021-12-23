Crash Near St Charles Sends Elderly Woman To The Hospital

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO