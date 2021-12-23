ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrow Exterminators Awards Fifth Annual E. Raymond Crim III Scholarship

By Kaitlyn McGarvey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. –Arrow Exterminators recently announced winners of the fifth annual E. Raymond Crim, III Scholarship. The $5,000 scholarship was created in 2017 to honor Crim’s 44-year career in the pest control industry and his service to the military. Arrow Exterminators funds the...

