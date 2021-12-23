Arrow Exterminators Awards Fifth Annual E. Raymond Crim III Scholarship

On Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, the Clarendon County Fire Rescue held their annual banquet at the Manning First Baptist Church. This is an annual Christmas and awards banquet where many receive awards in honor of their hard work and determination. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic that disrupted many events and annual traditions, the department was unable to hold this event last year in 2020. Making 2021 a better year by bringing back this annual event to honor those who have helped make a difference in their communities through the characteristics of each award received. Many people have contributed to the success of this annual Christmas and Awards banquet each year. Michael Johnson is the Chief of Clarendon County Fire Rescue. He serves over the combined services of fire, rescue, and emergency medical services. Johnson was named Fire Chief on July 10, 2019, and Clarendon County Fire Department merged with Clarendon EMS on July 1, 2020, forming Clarendon County Fire Rescue. At this banquet, many awards were given to multiple people.

