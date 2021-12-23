ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Commerce Ministry: Hope US could create conditions to expand trade cooperation

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at an online press conference on Friday, Gao Feng, China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman said that Beijing “hopes that the US can create good conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation” when asked about the latest in the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal....

albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Suzuki: Not thinking recent inflation negatively affects economy

“Important to promote wage raises by creating an environment where companies can transfer costs to prices,’ Suzuki added. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

China's logistics market expands in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics market continued to expand in the January-November period this year, despite the sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases, data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed Tuesday. The total value of goods in the logistics sector was 288.8 trillion yuan (45.34 trillion...
ECONOMY
knoxvilletimes.com

China not likely to fulfil trade commitments to US as year ends

Beijing [China], December 24 (ANI): US-China worsening relations will deteriorate further if Beijing misses its obligations under a nearly expired trade agreement. The Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two superpowers in January 2020 is set to end on December 31 this year. Trade observers say China has not complied with a clause that obligates it to buy imports of manufactured goods, farm products, energy products, and certain services from the U.S. at a total of $200 billion more than the 2017 total. China purchased $186 billion in goods and services in 2017 before the trade war, according to U.S. government figures.
FOREIGN POLICY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CGCC-USA and AmCham China Host Business Dialogue on US-China Climate Change Cooperation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November, the U.S. and China issued the joint Glasgow Declaration on enhancing climate actions. The meeting of President Biden and President Xi following the conference confirmed their intent to collaborate on critical challenges, set a clearer direction, and provided further impetus for a more cooperative bilateral relationship. With the two leaders conducting a comprehensive and in-depth exchange over both strategic and fundamental issues concerning bilateral relations, the meeting sent a long overdue positive signal relating to U.S-China economic and climate cooperation.
U.S. POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

Under-the-radar US-China gas trade will save the climate

China needs ‘Made in America’ gas to clean up itself and the world. There are few good news stories when it comes to US-China relations and growing bilateral gas trade is one of them. China has accelerated its hoarding of US liquefied natural gas (LNG), signing six new long-term contracts with US export facilities since September. These latest deals show that Beijing’s desperate need for additional gas supply will make future trade retaliations less likely and climate cooperation inescapable. China will soon become the largest customer of US LNG.
U.S. POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

US says it hopes for arms control talks 'soon' with China

GENEVA (Dec 16): The United States hopes to launch arms control talks soon with China, which is expanding its nuclear arsenal and fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, a senior US State Department official said on Thursday, without giving a timeline. China is expected to double its nuclear missile arsenal in the...
FOREIGN POLICY
ICIS Chemical Business

Impact of the US-China trade war: Crude Oil

History tells us that conflict between a rising power and the incumbent superpower is almost certainly inevitable, typically driven by fear, hubris and honour. Those drivers still hold in our contemporary example between the US and China; however, with China overtaking the US in GDP purchasing power parity (PPP) in 2014, this is the first time that a new power has risen with a vastly different economic model to that of the incumbent superpower. This, among other reasons, is why today’s conflict is an economic, rather than a military, one.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

E-commerce revives China's "toy capital"

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- After posting a video of a bucket-wheel excavator building block toy, YouTuber Thomas Panke received over 100,000 views within two hours and a thank-you letter from thousands of miles away. The sender, Yuxing Technology Industry Co., Ltd., is the manufacturer of the toy, located in...
WORLD
Reuters

Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one another...
FOREIGN POLICY
omahanews.net

The war-like measures US is taking to dominate world trade over China

Washington senses that China is vulnerable over the supply of certain high-tech goods like semiconductors ? and is seeking to press home its advantage ruthlessly. After months of having vanished, and in line with a renewed frontloading of Xinjiang-related propaganda from Washington, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act resurfaced on Capitol Hill this week.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s IT Ministry Halts Info-Sharing Deal With Alibaba Cloud

(Yicai Global) Dec. 23 -- China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud because the cloud computing unit of Alibaba Group Holding failed to report an open-source security vulnerability in a timely manner, according to The Paper. The suspension will last for...
TECHNOLOGY

