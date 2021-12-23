ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion Links: 12/23/21

By JT Taylor
The Mane Land
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, Mane Landers. How is everyone doing down in Florida so far? It’s hard to believe the year is almost over but I’m looking forward to seeing what happens for our Lions in 2022. We’ve got lots to cover today so let’s get to the...

The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
Florida State
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Chelsea face a tricky test when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad have seen their hopes in the title race significantly damaged in recent weeks, with back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves leaving them six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesTaking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against...
Eriq Zavaleta
Omar Gonzalez
Benjamin Mendy
Xavi
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
newschain

Coronavirus crisis continues with postponement of Arsenal’s match against Wolves

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Wanderers camp. The Premier League confirmed on Sunday evening that the game at the Emirates Stadium had gone the same way as Leeds’ home fixture against Aston Villa, just hours after Crystal Palace’s request to call off their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham with manager Patrick Vieira among a series of positive cases was denied.
The Mane Land

2021 Orlando City Season in Review: Sebas Mendez

Defensive midfielder Sebas Mendez is coming off of his third year with Orlando City after signing with the club on Dec. 28, 2018 from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle. Although injuries and international duty with Ecuador limited his availability, Mendez was effective when on the field for Orlando. Let’s dive into how Mendez performed this season for the Lions.
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic'

Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic' (Il Messaggero) Spurs manager Antonio Conte has refused to guarantee the future of captain Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season, and Conte said he currently has other transfer priorities. He told a press conference yesterday: "For sure...
The Independent

Brighton waiting on fitness of key man Leandro Trossard ahead of Chelsea trip

Brighton must wait to discover if influential forward Leandro Trossard will be fit for their Premier League trip to Chelsea.The Belgium international set Albion on course for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford with a delightful volley before being withdrawn at the break due to a hamstring issue.Seagulls head coach Graham Potter described the substitution as precautionary but is unsure whether key man Trossard will be available for Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.“He just had a tightness in his hamstring,” Potter said of the 27-year-old.“It (his availability for Chelsea) will depend on the recovery. He’s not been feeling the...
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness and the head coach this week warned of the impact on player welfare, after the Premier League decided not to suspend a round of fixtures over the festive period. The Canaries have lost their last three league games in succession while juggling those issues and it will require a huge upset to take any points off Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three league wins in succession propelling the Gunners into the top four,...
