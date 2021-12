I know I am not alone in wondering where this year has gone. It is so hard to wrap my brain around that it’s December. Yet here we are!. This time of year can be hard for a number of reasons. My heart goes out to anyone who lost a loved one since the last holiday season. The first year without those special to us is especially difficult and I encourage you to cherish the memories and focus on making new ones. Loneliness and depression are real and should be acknowledged. Go further than that and be sure to get the social, emotional or medical support that you need to be healthy.

