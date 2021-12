The dark fantasy western Weird West, which had initially been planned to launch into Xbox Game Pass in January, has now been pushed back to March 31st. "We are passionate developers and gamers at WolfEye," says creative director Raf Colantonio, "and as we are playing our own game, on one hand we realise that the game is really great, on the other hand we realise it's not quite ready yet." Colantonio continues to add that the game is being tested in a private beta and that those players are having a great time with it, but that the developers want to "iron out" a few things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO