Watercolor artist featured at Butler

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatercolors by contemporary realist painter P. Smallwood will be featured in an exhibition opening Sunday at the Butler Institute of American Art. Butler Director Louis A. Zona said he became aware of the artist’s work through a mutual friend. “It’s super nice, just classical watercolor,” Zona said. “Watercolor...

parkcitymag.com

Local Watercolor Artist Lexi Dowdall Brings Winter to Life

Who knew a meltdown could be so beautiful? Using a palette of melted snow sourced from Utah ski resorts, local artist Lexi Dowdall paints watercolor scenes of the state’s 15 ski areas—often gathering gallons of snow from the slopes to make her wintery creations. Armed with a mason jar of melted snow from a memorable powder day at Alta, Dowdall’s first painting depicted Alta’s Wildcat Ticket Office with High Rustler and Eagles Nest behind. She found herself artistically inspired when the world came to a screeching halt in March 2020.
VISUAL ART
floridaweekly.com

Norton opens show of major oils, watercolors

A new exhibition at the Norton Museum of Art offers a look at the world of the late 19th century to the mid-20th century through the eyes of some major artists. “From Hassam to Wyeth: Gifts from Doris and Shouky Shaheen,” open through May 1, features major oil and watercolors from American artists, gifted to the Norton in 2020.
MUSEUMS
Alamogordo Daily News

OteroArts Winter Show features local artists

Otero Artspace in the Woman's Club Building on the corner of 11th Street and Indiana Avenue, is now functioning as an art gallery and classroom through OteroArts. The OteroArts Winter Show and Sale began at a reception on Dec. 12 at the Woman's Club Building where local artists submitted winter-themed artworks.
VISUAL ART
Observer-Reporter

Tree of Love project at Magee-Womens Hospital features work of young artists

Cards created by young artists bearing positive messages arrived for the holidays to much acclaim at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. “I was blown away by how beautiful they are and how impactful the sayings actually are,” said Chris Vitsas, the hospital’s senior director of hospitality and management, in welcoming the art students and their teacher.
VISUAL ART
Lake Charles American Press

Tim Conner first artist to be featured by Imagination Studio

Tim Conner, Vinton resident and a man of faith, is the first artist to be represented at Imagination Studio, the store at 110 S. Huntington St. that’s more than a store. First of all, it is a nonprofit. Proceeds go to help the work of Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3), of which the store is a part.
VINTON, LA
CoinTelegraph

The Nolcha Shows: NFT Edition during Art Basel was a hit featuring exceptional NFT artists

New York, New York — December 15, 2021. Now in its 14th year, The Nolcha Shows is a recognized platform for discovery and a vessel for highlighting current and emerging global fashion design talent during New York Fashion Week. The company always has its finger on the pulse on what is hot, fresh, and up and coming. Nolcha’s latest endeavor? NFTs. On Dec. 1, 2021 during Art Basel Miami, Nolcha Shows dove deeper into the world of NFT digital art, presenting artists at Hyde, SLS Hotel South Beach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie’s January/February/March exhibits to feature African American artist

Carnegie Hall’s January/February/March Exhibits open Friday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. Carnegie Hall features three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists. Celebrating February’s Black History Month, the January/February/March Exhibits feature works by African American artists Jamal Hoskins (Old Stone Room), Doris Fields (Lobby Gallery), and Robby Moore (Museum Gallery). Receptions for each exhibit will begin at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
LEWISBURG, WV
Newport News-Times

Artists’ Studio Association features photographer

The Artists’ Studio Association in Lincoln City is featuring the work of Tillamook County photographer Tim W. Moore this month in its Beachstone Gallery. Moore’s specialty is wildlife and scenic images taken throughout North America, capturing the natural surroundings and settings of animals in the wild as he visited parks, taking hikes with his camera and always on the lookout of the perfect image.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
jamestowngazette.com

Works by Artists with Disabilities Featured at RydersCup Coffee

Works made by artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities at The Resource Center are on display at RydersCup Coffee in Lakewood through the end of December. The exhibit includes paintings, ceramics, memory bracelets, and ornaments. The works was made by artists who participate in the day programs located within TRC’s Michael J. Raymond Center on Jones & Gifford Avenue in Jamestown.
LAKEWOOD, NY
osidenews.com

Artist Talk with Featured Artist, Andres Amador- February 12

Carlsbad CA— Join us February 12, 2022, at 7 pm at PHES Gallery 2633 State Street, Carlsbad for an evening with special guest Andres Amador, featured artist in the current exhibition Impermanence. Amador is a Northern California-based artist. His artwork can span over 100,000 sq ft, achievable during low tide. With tight time constraints and big goals, Andres is posed with the question: ‘How does one create from within that which one is creating?’ Exploring this concept of self-creation has brought Andres to investigate natural and human-devised systems of structure and growth. His artworks do not last long- within minutes of finishing a piece, and often while still in progress, the returning tide begins resetting the canvas. This is not unsettling for Amador who values the contemplative act of creation within the serene and dramatic environments his work takes him. The entire act becomes a meditation of being in the moment, of celebrating and being at peace with life.
CARLSBAD, CA
The Oklahoman

Edmond Fine Arts Gallery to feature local artist

EDMOND — A local artist's solo show opening will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Edmond Fine Arts Gallery, 27 E Edwards St. Artist Natalie Miller is best known for her acrylic paintings’ vibrant use of color on canvas. Her large and small scale works explore linear abstractions, bold color combinations, and the playful colliding of geometric forms, according to a news release.
EDMOND, OK
TBR News Media

Nesconset artist Catherine Rezin to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of Nesconset artist Catherine Rezin will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from December 20 to February 17, 2022. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NESCONSET, NY
WLUC

Discovery Plus show features Calumet artist

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet artist competed in an international competition you can stream on Discovery Plus. The show is called “Meet Your Makers Showdown.”. Sherri Thompson, Lunameraki Studio owner and artist will appear in an episode on Saturday. Thompson is a palmer clay artist who makes jewelry...
VISUAL ART
lowellsfirstlook.com

December Featured Artist of the Month: Kari Lynch

LowellArts has launched a new music program for 2021 called the Featured Artist Series: Connecting You with the People Behind the Music. This monthly feature offers audiences a personal, insider view into the current music scene from the perspective of West Michigan’s talented performers. Check back on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month for a new article or interview from the featured artist. The December artist of the month is Kari Lynch.
MUSIC

