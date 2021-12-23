Watercolor artist featured at Butler

Carlsbad CA— Join us February 12, 2022, at 7 pm at PHES Gallery 2633 State Street, Carlsbad for an evening with special guest Andres Amador, featured artist in the current exhibition Impermanence. Amador is a Northern California-based artist. His artwork can span over 100,000 sq ft, achievable during low tide. With tight time constraints and big goals, Andres is posed with the question: ‘How does one create from within that which one is creating?’ Exploring this concept of self-creation has brought Andres to investigate natural and human-devised systems of structure and growth. His artworks do not last long- within minutes of finishing a piece, and often while still in progress, the returning tide begins resetting the canvas. This is not unsettling for Amador who values the contemplative act of creation within the serene and dramatic environments his work takes him. The entire act becomes a meditation of being in the moment, of celebrating and being at peace with life.

