Will GDP lift the loonie?

marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is trading quietly ahead of the release of Canada’s GDP for October later today. The loonie took advantage of broad US weakness on Wednesday, posting gains of 0.53%, its best daily showing since December 7th. Canada GDP expected to rebound. Canada’s economy was stagnant in...

www.marketpulse.com

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

The Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take other health measures in the hopes of curbing Omicron’s impact. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar trades sideways

Currency markets are in holiday mode and will likely remain so until the middle of next week. The dollar index barely changed from Friday at 96.11, marking three days of sideways trading. If anything, the US dollar looks vulnerable to positive headlines still on the virus front this week with support between 95.80 and 95.85 the important level to monitor. Liquidity is further reduced in Asia due to several regional centre holidays.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

World Economy Now Set to Surpass $100 Trillion in 2022

The world economy is set to surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously forecast, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. Global gross domestic product will be lifted by the continued recovery from the pandemic, although if inflation persists it may...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Yen drifting as CPI rises

Inflation is on the rise in Japan. In November, Core CPI rose 0.5% y/y, above the consensus of 0.4%. That might seem like small potatoes compared with inflation numbers in the UK and the United States, but given that inflation has been negligible for years in Japan, this is certainly a change in direction. The November rise marked the biggest increase since February 2020. Unsurprisingly, the uptick in inflation was caused by a surge in energy costs, which rose 15.6%. Wholesale prices jumped some 9.0% in November, indicating that Japan has not been immune to higher global commodity prices. However, businesses have been reluctant to pass on higher costs to consumers, which has kept consumer inflation low – food prices, for example, rose just 1.4% in November. The massive discrepancy between wholesale and consumer prices, which is not as glaring in the UK or the US, is a result of businesses’ fear that price rises will cut into consumer spending.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
marketpulse.com

Pound jumps as Omicron risk dismissed

It has been a very good week for the British pound, which is up 1.29%. So good, in fact, that this will likely mark the pound’s best week of 2021. On Thursday, GBP/USD punched above the 1.34 line for the first time in a month. The pound’s newfound strength...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

US dollar in calm waters

Currency markets look like they have closed for the year now, with overnight trading featuring modest ranges unless you are trading Turkish lira. The dollar index is almost unchanged overnight, trading at 96.06 today. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally. The omicron-is-mild rally we’re seeing in the equity markets could well continue into January now, but reality will bite in February I believe, as the end of the Fed taper moves into sight. Still, it’s a perilous exercise to dismiss omicron, with the developing countries of the world at the mercy of further Covid variants.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Yen edges lower, GDP revised upwards

The markets were treated to some positive news out of Japan, which raised its growth projections for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts in April 2022. The government is projecting growth of 3.2%, up sharply from the July estimate of 2.2%. The upward revision comes on the heels of the supplementary budget which was approved in parliament earlier this week.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar buoyed by risk sentiment

The Omicron variant continues to rage through Europe and the US, but the markets are in a positive mood. Why? There is a feeling that Omicron is much milder than Delta, which means that a wave of Omicron may get a lot of people sick, but it will not kill thousands and overload hospitals with severely ill patients. Time will tell if this is an accurate diagnosis. In the meantime, the global recovery outlook has improved and commodity prices are higher, which is good news for the Canadian dollar.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Euro snoozes ahead of Christmas

The euro is having a quiet day, trading around 1.1320 in the North American session. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone for the remainder of the week and German banks are closed on Friday, so we can expect the rest of the week to be uneventful. The...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil rallies on Omicron, gold drifting

The omicron is not-as-bad-as-we-thought trade continued to push oil markets higher overnight, with positive US data reinforcing the theme that the momentum of US recovery continues and that the US consumer is alive and well and spending. Brent crude rose 1.55% to USD 76.75 a barrel. WTI rallied by 1.0%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Pull Back Against Loonie

The US dollar has pulled back again during the trading session on Thursday against northern counterpart. The Loonie has been a bit oversold as of late, so this is not a huge surprise. The question now is whether or not this is going to be a simple correction, or is it going to be something bigger? A lot of this could come down to the oil market as per usual, but there are also other things that could move the Canadian dollar.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

US dollar slips as risk appetite rises

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight, mostly due to reports that omicron presents fewer hospitalisation risks. That saw sentiment swing even more strongly back to the global recovery trade and saw the dollar index collapse by 0.37% to 96.12, easing still more in Asia to 96.03. I am adjusting my downside support level to 95.85 on the dollar index, where it has traced out a triple bottom. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar powers higher

The New Zealand dollar has climbed above the 0.68 level on Wednesday. In the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6816, up 0.65% on the day. The currency has jumped 1.09% this week. New Zealand dollar showing strong volatility. Volatility is the name of the game, at least in...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Yen shrugs as Japan raises GDP forecast

The BoJ released the minutes of its October policy meeting, and unsurprisingly, the yen yawned in response. Some members noted that inflation remains subdued despite higher input costs and the weak yen, and called for monetary easing to be maintained. Inflation has been high on the agenda of many of the major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which have tightened policy in response. This trend has not extended to Japan, as the economy continues to struggle with supply constraints and the spread of Covid.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.K. GDP was underperforming before Omicron

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Surges, Loonie Dives in Quiet Markets

Sterling and Euro are trading broadly higher today, together with Aussie. On the other hand, Yen and Dollar are both under some selling pressure. Rebound in Europe yield is a factor in driving the markets. We’ll see if there is further rally in stocks before holidays that could push Dollar and Yen further lower.
BUSINESS

