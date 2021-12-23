The Best Contemporary Classical of 2021

To quote a timeless work of American cinema, this year turned out be a weird combination of strikes and gutters, ups and downs. On the plus side, I got to hear a ton of live music—like, actually in the same room as the performer—which was a pipe dream a year ago at this time. On the other hand, we got to salt the rim of this country’s already toxic brew of systemic injustice and oppression with anti-vaxxers and their own special combination of ignorance and selfishness. So, like I said: strikes and gutters. But in the midst of my frustration, I was able to turn to the two albums that I loved most this year—Haram by Armand Hammer and Ultrapop by The Armed—and realize that despite everything that was going wrong, human beings were still capable of making art this brilliant and boundary-wrecking and life-affirming. Here are the albums that made me feel that way most often these last 12 months.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO