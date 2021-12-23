ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Best Contemporary Classical of 2021

Amadhia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe taxonomy of contemporary classical music—new music, contemporary music, whatever you want to call it—is a thorny issue. That ambiguity makes rating the year’s best offerings difficult, if not impossible, but embracing the big picture of musical diversity that these 20 albums have delivered all year long has provided excitement, asked...

daily.bandcamp.com

Amadhia

The Best Soul of 2021

2021 was a historic year for music, bringing us many albums and EPs that were either conceptualized, produced, or completed during the pandemic. Some projects reflected the mounting social unrest; others sang timeless tunes of connection and the meaning of life. This list is a journey through a few albums that carried us as we wept, loved, and wandered in a slightly more open world.
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Acid Test’s Best Albums of 2021

Acid Test aims to dig through Bandcamp’s unexplored corners, and these past 12 months have given us countless hidden gems and outsider masterpieces. Below you’ll find some favorites featured in this column throughout the year—from kinetic club bangers to funhouse noise—plus others that may have been missed. These unique albums seemed uninterested in being the best of anything—but the artists behind them gave us the best of themselves.
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Ambient Music of 2021

The best ambient music of 2021 used synths, field recordings, processed vocals, cellos, and guitars as tools for storytelling. Rather than serving as background noise or simple ambiance, these albums weave narratives of families, loneliness, humanity, and nature. Green-House imagined playful pastorals that set the scene for serious cuteness, while Lucy Liyou took inspiration from Korean theatrical traditions to tell the story of their own family’s struggles with health and happiness over the past year. There were also fruitful collaborations in a year that still felt remarkably remote, from Dntel, Brin, and More Eaze’s emotional take on ambient to Sofia Birch and Johan Carøe’s striking revisitation of music recorded prior to the pandemic’s onset. These artists traverse time and space on these records; their subtle textures and lush tones invite us to do the same.
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Reissues of 2021

Reissues are a vital mechanism for artists seeking to frame their legacies in new ways, and for record companies to re-energize the commercial value of their most famous releases. Above all, though, it’s a labor of love for the collectors, historians, and labels desperate for work they love to be preserved forevermore. The best new oldies of 2021 included high profile artists such as J Dilla, but also relative unknowns like Jose Mauro, who’d long been (incorrectly) rumored to be dead. Releases spanned Chicago gospel, West African Afro-funk, Canadian protest folk, Japanese jazz, Irish indie, and more, presenting a global array of sounds. Here are 10 of the best.
MUSIC
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Tyshawn Sorey
The Guardian

Rossini to romcoms and Feldman to football: the best classical music and opera of 2021

I was a big fan of Pavel Kolesnikov’s recording of the Goldberg Variations, and it was a pleasure to be once again part of a reasonably big, focused Proms audience to hear him play the work, the same yet different, in the Royal Albert Hall. I had missed the feeling of being part of a group of thousands collectively holding our breath. Yet what’s been more striking than seeing big events return is the way in which some smaller ones have seized their chance: events such as the Oxford Lieder festival, which kept going with a huge programme including some exciting new commissions, efficiently delivered to online audiences and those in the hall. Facing the double whammy of Covid and Brexit, the resilience of the music business even in the face of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s cancelled meetings, cack-handed press releases and general indifference has been quite something. Erica Jeal.
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Punk of 2021

“Re-, re-piece together,” the members of Nightshift chant on the opening lines of their stellar full-length Zöe. That’s a lot like what this year felt like: relearning how to be in the world, reflecting on what in our lives serves us, and letting go of what doesn’t. For many bands, months apart meant relearning songs or reconfiguring what recording looks like, so it can be done remotely or in parts, as Cochonne did with EMERGENCY. Looking back at some of the best punk releases this year, I was also struck by how many of the concerns that Spitboy was raging against in the ‘90s are still relevant: misogyny, gender oppression, state violence. As we look to what 2022 might bring, let the hopeful words of Australia’s Mundo Primitivo be the guide to a new future, “Today births an ungovernable force/ A force that has no limits/ Our free expression.”
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

From wassails to Wexford: the best classical Christmas albums of 2021

As surely as the first cuckoo arrives in spring, so the first festive CD lands around mid-August. By usual standards this year’s Christmas heap is small, but quality is high. The collegiate choir offerings, thwarted by not being able to practise in lockdown, are mostly absent. An exception is those Nine Lessons and Carols stalwarts, the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, directed by Daniel Hyde. Their In the Bleak Midwinter has a particular distinction: for once, the men and boys sing in a resonant empty chapel, without the acoustic muffle of a congregation. Grandeur is achieved by the organ, played by Matthew Martin. This is the choice for anyone who wants carols they recognise. A strong alternative is the recently formed adult Belfast Cathedral Choir in their debut album for Resonus, A Belfast Christmas: first-class singing, conducted by Matthew Owens, in choices by Philip Ledger, John Rutter, Elizabeth Poston and others. In addition, Owens has recorded Christmas Bells: Organ Music from Belfast Cathedral.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Bandcamp Daily Staffers on Their Favorite Albums of 2021

To quote a timeless work of American cinema, this year turned out be a weird combination of strikes and gutters, ups and downs. On the plus side, I got to hear a ton of live music—like, actually in the same room as the performer—which was a pipe dream a year ago at this time. On the other hand, we got to salt the rim of this country’s already toxic brew of systemic injustice and oppression with anti-vaxxers and their own special combination of ignorance and selfishness. So, like I said: strikes and gutters. But in the midst of my frustration, I was able to turn to the two albums that I loved most this year—Haram by Armand Hammer and Ultrapop by The Armed—and realize that despite everything that was going wrong, human beings were still capable of making art this brilliant and boundary-wrecking and life-affirming. Here are the albums that made me feel that way most often these last 12 months.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Unearthing gems: the best classical releases of 2021

In 2020, the schedules of the classical record industry hardly seemed to miss a beat, despite all the disruptions of Covid-19. Live performances mined from the archives and a backlog of studio-made recordings provided more than enough material to maintain a near-normal stream of releases. And even this year, when such reserves have surely been depleted, there has been no obvious slackening in the pace of new issues. The range and variety has however very clearly changed, with certain areas of the repertory significantly less well represented in comparison with previous years.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Guardian

Fiona Maddocks’s best classical music of 2021

We hoped this would be the year everything would come right: that concert venues would buzz with capacity crowds; that musicians would be back in full-time work; that soloists might again travel without fear of quarantine and testing (quite aside from the unresolved difficulties caused by Brexit) – above all, that Covid-19 would vanish. Instead, Omicron gallops ahead and even optimists must accept we’re not there yet.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ones to Watch 2022: The 10 music acts to look out for in the new year

New artists had a tough time in 2020. Bands who were poised to become the Next Big Thing found themselves scrapping tours and pushing back albums. In the past 12 months, though, there are almost too many to choose from, whether it’s jittery post-punk, woozy Welsh rock, or genre-blurring Gen-Z pop. We’re making it a little easier by choosing 10 acts we feel are definitely worth paying attention to in 2022.Anorak PatchA rambunctious group of teenagers from Essex (their drummer is 15 years old), Anorak Patch and fellow female-fronted acts such as Wet Leg are here to shake up...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Boston Globe

The best classic holiday songs and books, according to readers

"Listening to this song feels like going back in time." We’re all pretty familiar with the classic lyrics made famous by Andy Williams, and it continues to hold true — this really is the most wonderful time of year. When we asked our readers to name their favorite...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best Classical Christmas Music: 10 Essential Pieces

Christmas is steeped in musical tradition, and its classical canon glistens with festive jewels. Our selection of the best classical Christmas music is a snapshot of many Christmases-past: feelings of joy, celebration, reflection and nostalgia are bound up in these beautiful, timeless scores. Pour yourself a glass of mulled wine, relax, and listen to these classical Christmas masterpieces featuring magnificent choral works and orchestral fantasies. Merry Christmas!
MUSIC
su.edu

Contemporary Musicianship and Entrepreneur Development

Combine the Music You Love with the Skills You Need. As part of Shenandoah University’s Bachelor of Arts in Contemporary Musicianship and Entrepreneur Development (with a built-in minor in entrepreneurship) you’ll develop the exceptional technological, business, marketing, entrepreneurial, and musical skills and innovative mindset you need to forge your music industry career.
WINCHESTER, VA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES

