ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crocs Falls on $2.5 Billion Buy of Heydude, Funded by Debt, New Equity

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Crocs stock (NASDAQ: CROX ) traded 3% lower in Thursday’s premarket on concerns over how the company will fund its $2.5 billion acquisition of privately-owned Heydude. To fund the $2.05 billion cash part of the deal,...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

American Tower leases cell towers to telecommunications companies. Autodesk is a software company that serves infrastructure companies. One of the biggest political news stories in the United States this year was the passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The huge spending plan will allocate $550 billion over the next five years to help fix some of America's aging infrastructure and provide a tailwind for new industries like renewable energy and 5G. With a steady stream of government spending coming down the line, plenty of stocks will benefit from an increase in infrastructure investment around the country.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Heydude Funded By Debt#Investing Com#Crox#Given Crocs#Bloomberg
Footwear News

Will Hey Dude Help Crocs Reach $5 Billion in Sales by 2026?

Crocs made its largest acquisition to date last week when it inked a deal to acquire the privately-owned footwear brand Hey Dude. The deal is valued at $2.5 billion and expected to close in Q1 of 2022. While Hey Dude is privately owned, Crocs pointed out the company’s impressive growth in revenue and profits in recent years. 43% of Hey Dude’s sales are currently online and the brand projects $570 million in revenue in 2021. Crocs is confident that Hey Dude will help contribute to its recent revenue growth and align with its previously stated goal to help Crocs achieve $5 billion...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Broomfield’s Crocs to purchase footwear brand Heydude in $2.5bn deal; shares dive 11%

Later this week, Crocs Inc., a two-decade old American shoe manufacturer headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, had told in a statement that its management board had agreed to purchase a privately-owned footwear brand Heydude in a $2.5 billion buyout deal, as the shoe maker appeared to be cashing in on a meteoric demand-surge of casual shoes amid pandemic-led restrictions.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Footwear News

Crocs Inks $2.5 Billion Deal to Acquire Casual Footwear Brand Hey Dude

Crocs Inc. has entered into a deal to acquire the privately owned footwear brand Hey Dude. The deal is valued at $2.5 billion and expected to close in Q1 of 2022. The deal marks Crocs’ largest acquisition to date. Crocs acquired Jibbitz, the company that makes accessories for the clogs, in 2006. Like Crocs, Hey Dude is a comfort-focused footwear brand that has what Crocs executive see as a strong potential for growth. According to Crocs’ investor presentation regarding the deal, the Hey Dude acquisition will help Crocs diversify its portfolio and build upon Crocs’ already strong digital penetration. It also turns...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Crocs makes its largest acquisition with $2.5B Heydude purchase

Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has inked a deal to acquire casual footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion, the Broomfield clog giant’s largest acquisition to date. The cash and stock deal is expected to close in early 2022, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BROOMFIELD, CO
NBC San Diego

Crocs CEO Defends $2.5 Billion Hey Dude Acquisition as Shares Tumble

Some investors are not seeing the appeal in Crocs' multibillion-dollar deal to buy the casual shoemaker Hey Dude. Crocs CEO Andrew Rees argues the acquisition could lead to robust sales growth, especially in the U.S. Northeast and coastal urban regions. On Thursday morning, the retailer announced plans to acquire the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Quidel Tanks on Worries Over Debt, New Equity to Fund Ortho Deal

Investing.com – Quidel stock (NASDAQ: QDEL ) plummeted 15% Thursday on fears the company's purchase of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX ) will lead to equity dilution and reulted in a more indebted entity. The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and new shares. The combined...
STOCKS
investing.com

Beware of These 2 WallStreetBets Stocks in the Utilities Sector

The utilities sector is facing risks from pending legislation on clean technology and from higher interest rates. And gas utility operators saw their earnings slump in the previous quarter. In addition, studies show that betting on fundamentally weak stocks mentioned on the WallStreetBets forum has resulted in losses for investors. Hence, we think fundamentally weak utility stocks that have been mentioned frequently on the forum, Eversource (ES) and Archaea (LFG), might be best avoided. Read on.The utilities sector faces uncertainty regarding the potential clean-energy legislative funding and higher interest rates due to an unprecedented rise in inflation. Furthermore, gas utility companies experienced an earnings slump year-over-year in the third quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy