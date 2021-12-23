ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futures rise as Omicron worries ease

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Thursday, helped by early data suggesting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, while investors looked ahead to weekly jobless claims and monthly inflation numbers. Two vaccine makers said their shots offered protection against Omicron, as...

International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global stock markets mixed as omicron fears ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased. London opened higher while Tokyo and Shanghai declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

Asian and European stock markets advanced Thursday on fading fears over both the Omicron coronavirus variant and elevated inflationary pressures, dealers said. Natural gas prices continued to fall sharply from record peaks that were struck earlier this week, but crude oil edged upwards. The upbeat pre-holiday markets mood was helped...
actionforex.com

Stocks Point Higher as Omicron Fears Ease, Inflation Rises

Stocks head higher on upbeat Omicron news. US PCE Index rises to 5.7%. US stocks are heading for a positive start as Omicron fears continue to recede and optimism surrounding the economic outlook builds. All major US indices are set to end the week higher as an increasing number of...
investing.com

Stocks To Add To Win Streak As Investors Appear More Comfortable With Omicron Data

Today, will be a lightly traded day because many investors will be getting an early start on their holiday celebrations. Traders looking to get into any market action today should be careful with the lower volumes and consider taking smaller positions and scaling in for better pricing. According to Barron’s,...
investing.com

Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

LONDON (Reuters) -Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures settled 71 cents lower at $76.14...
Reuters

Indian shares extend gains as Omicron fears ease

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Thursday, led by metals and banking stocks, as risk sentiment improved globally after a study showed hospital stay risk for the Omicron COVID-19 variant is lower than the Delta strain. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose...
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 325 Pts; Nike, Micron Results Boost Sentiment

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Tuesday, rebounding after the previous session’s Omicron-related losses and helped by strong earnings from Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and, to a lesser extent, Nike (NYSE:NKE). At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 320 points, or 0.9%, S&P...
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, but Omicron Concerns Cool Global Rally

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Wednesday morning, but concerns about the omicron COVID-19 variant’s economic impact cooled a global stock market rally. Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched up 0.06% by 9:01 PM ET (2:01 AM GMT), with the Bank of Japan Governor releasing the minutes...
CNBC

Gold firms as dollar eases, Omicron risks linger

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, aided by a retreat in the dollar and lingering fears that the Omicron coronavirus variant could throw a wrench in the global economic recovery. Spot gold was last up 0.7% at $1,801.24 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.8% at $1,802.20. Although analysts played...
