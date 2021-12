The Eagles won’t have running back Miles Sanders in the lineup when the team travels to Landover, Md. to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Sanders suffered a broken hand in the Eagles’ win over the Giants in Week 16. According to head coach Nick Sirianni, Sanders will miss at least this next game against Washington, but he won’t be placed on injured reserve. Sirianni said he is hopeful that Sanders returns at some point this season, even with just two games remaining.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO