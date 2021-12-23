ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Station Eleven’: How the Brilliant Episode 3 Explores the Miraculous Tragedy of Art

By Libby Hill
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Station Eleven,” Episodes 1-3.] On Friday, December 17, HBO Max released the first three episodes of its dynamite limited series “Station Eleven.” The cast is populated...

www.imdb.com

The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Being the Ricardos’: Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos.” For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original “The West Wing” sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. “What...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
News-Topic

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven: HBO Max's Beautiful Adaptation Makes for a Captivating Journey

The past few years have really pushed us to consider what the end of the world might look like. And in that sense, HBO Max’s new series Station Eleven, an adaptation of the apocalyptic 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, has unfortunate (or perhaps auspicious) timing. Who wants to watch a show where the world’s population has been ravaged by a pandemic, where characters suffer through what they have lost and debate if hope is a worthy investment? Who wants to inhabit a dark universe that feels just a branch away from our own?
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

Don’t Worry, Station Eleven Isn’t Really a Pandemic Story

All things considered, you probably aren’t in the mood to watch a television show about a pandemic. And I won’t lie to you: after two long years of Covid-19, with all of its attendant despair, illness, death, despair, disruption, ambient stress, and despair—and particularly this very month, as a new, more contagious variant builds steam and that light we all thought we glimpsed at the end of the tunnel begins to dim, the first episode of Station Eleven is a tough watch.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Station Eleven Premiere Review: "Wheel of Fire," "A Hawk From a Handsaw," and "Hurricane"

Station Eleven premieres with three episodes on HBO Max Dec. 16. There’s a dark irony to the fact that filming of HBO Max’s adaptation of Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of human civilization, was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. That timing could have made the limited series feel either exploitative or irrelevant, but instead, the three-episode premiere manages to beautifully capture the mix of terror and absurdity found in the early days of COVID while delving into how living through a crisis of that scale pushes people to reconsider their priorities.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Station Eleven Review: A Hopeful and Human Take on the End of the World

It's December 2021 and humanity is very much living in the after or, perhaps, the during, of a life-altering pandemic. COVID-19 continues to influence our day-to-day with not only infection concerns, but issues with supply chain and shortages as we try to forge forward in a world that is both the same and different jarringly all at once. It's in this strange liminal space that HBO Max's adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's massively popular 2014 novel about life after a catastrophic pandemic, Station Eleven, arrives and while it may be a stroke of odd timing and even surreal to be considering a book written before the pandemic about a world more dramatically impacted by a hauntingly similar disease as live-action entertainment, don't let any of that keep you from tuning in. The Station Eleven adaptation is a haunting, at times beautiful, and quietly uplifting story about more than simple survival. It's one about hope and the things we hold onto and it is one of the best television series of the year by far.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Based on the award-winning novel by Emily St. John Mandel, “Station Eleven” tells the story of a group of survivors trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. “Station Eleven” stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler joining the cast as recurring characters. The first three episodes debut this Thursday, December 16, only on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Station Eleven' Meets the End of the World With Optimism | Review

In terms of timing, Station Eleven has just about everything working against it. There are no two ways around the fact that the HBO Max miniseries, adapted from the book by Emily St. John Mandel, centers around a pandemic — and is additionally poised to drop in the midst of a landscape where pandemic concerns have left us simultaneously tense, primed for whatever might come next, and exhausted by our present circumstances. But while the apprehension surrounding this fictional premise and its all-too-real similarities to our current situation is understandable, it's how the series illustrates what comes after disaster, and what survives along humanity's own ability to persevere, that makes it an unexpectedly compelling watch — and the end result makes for one of the best TV shows of the year.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Series Premiere Recap: The Big Sick

That said, bearing it is easier than you’d think. Why? Because of the absolutely charming performances of the episode’s two leads, Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler. Patel plays Jeevan, an underemployed writer—he briefly mentions blogging and content creation before admitting “I don’t have a job,” and yeah, if you have the gig I presently have, it stings a bit. Jeevan attends a Chicago theatrical production of King Lear in which Lawler’s child actor character Kirsten has a small role.
TV SERIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Station Eleven' imagines a strangely humane human apocalypse

Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this stage in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanalia of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hourlong episodes on HBO Max to be akin to that of attending an immersively tactile theatrical experience called Root Canal: The Musical.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Station Eleven’ Turns Its Back on a Beautiful Pandemic Tale

The world is lousy with movies that take liberties with the books on which they’re based. My hands-down favorite would be To Have and Have Not, the Howard Hawks film with Humphrey Bogart and introducing Lauren “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve?” Bacall. The source novel was by Ernest Hemingway. The screenplay was co-written by Jules Furthman and William Faulkner, and as far as I can tell, almost the only thing they took from the novel was its title.
PUBLIC HEALTH

