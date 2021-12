The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...

