ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 33 with Pastor Corey Brooks

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re a longtime resident of these parts, you know Liz Walker has been a staple. But the news anchor turned activist, turned pastor says she is now moving on to the next chapter in her life. The Reverend Liz Walker admitted to struggling with her emotions as she put some finishing touches on her sermon. “It’s hard to leave a place that you love,” said Walker. Her final service as pastor at Roxbury Presbyterian Church began and ended with hugs from the faithful, including one of her primary mentors. “Liz has never struck back from a challenge,” said Rev. Gloria...

1 DAY AGO