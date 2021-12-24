ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canada economy grows in October and November, seen outweighing Omicron woes

By Julie Gordon
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gD9N9_0dUU9kdY00

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's economy likely expanded for the sixth consecutive month in November, after matching expectations in October, official data showed on Thursday, implying the Bank of Canada will stay the course on interest rate hikes despite the rise of the Omicron variant.

Real gross domestic product rose 0.8% in October from September, in line with analyst estimates, while November GDP was most likely up 0.3%, Statistics Canada said. It also revised up September's GDP gain to 0.2% from 0.1%.

With November's rise, which is a preliminary estimate, Canada's economy is just 0.1% below pre-pandemic levels, Statscan said. The gains also imply fourth-quarter GDP will be stronger than Bank of Canada forecasts, analysts said.

That "means the Bank may not be too concerned about the renewed disruption from the deteriorating coronavirus situation," Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist with Capital Economics, said in a note.

Several provinces have imposed fresh restrictions and temporarily shut some businesses amid soaring cases of COVID-19. read more

Brown said the impact of those measures would be temporary, and "may not delay" Bank of Canada tightening plans.

The bank this month said slack in the economy had substantially diminished, setting the stage for it to begin hiking rates from historic lows. read more

Money markets see a first hike in March 2022, though bets are increasing on an earlier move. BOCWATCH

The October GDP gain was broad-based and included a rebound in manufacturing activity, which had been hit by supply chain bottlenecks and semiconductor chip shortages.

The November gain was driven by growth in hard-hit service sectors. There was no mention in the release of the impact of November floods in British Columbia, which crippled road and rail access to Canada's largest port.

"The advance estimate for November ... while a little disappointing relative to industry data received in the past week, is still a solid result given the flooding seen in B.C.," Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2827 to the greenback, or 77.96 U.S. cents.

Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses fall as Omicron concerns weigh

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index leading the losses, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment. Coronavirus infections have started rising again across the six Gulf Arab states...
WORLD
Reuters

World stock prices rise on strong U.S. holiday sales

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased on Monday as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Still, fears that the pandemic could hurt economic growth pushed gold prices to the highest in more than a week despite pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar.
RETAIL
Reuters

Short-dated yields rise, soft demand for two-year auction

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Treasury yields edged higher on Monday in light trading conditions as the Treasury sold new two-year notes to soft demand, the first auction of $169 billion in short- and intermediate-dated notes this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 0.769%, around...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Statistics Canada#U S Gdp#Omicron#The Bank Of Canada#Statscan#Capital Economics#Money
nextbigfuture.com

Canada’s Population Will Be Over 39 Million in 2022

Canada’s population was estimated at 38,436,447 on October 1, 2021, an increase of 190,339 persons (+0.5%) from July 1, 2021. Canada’s realtime population estimate for Dec 25, 2021 is 38.56 million. Canada’s population increases about 2000 people per day. Ontario is passing 15 million people. Quebec is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlanticcitynews.net

Contrary to experts, UK economic growth slowed before Omicron struck

LONDON, England: The UK economy slowed in July and September, according to newly released figures. During the third quarter before Omicron struck, the nation's economy grew at 1.1 percent, rather than the projected 1.3 percent, reports the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS said the reason for the weaker...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Mustard, fries in short supply due to Canada climate woes

A mix of drought in Canada's prairies and flooding on its Pacific coast have brought about crop production and shipping woes now leading to international shortages of fries and mustard. In Japan, for example, McDonald's has been forced to ration fries as the British Columbia floods squeezed potato imports, while...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Mexican economy stumbles in October after weak third quarter

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2% in October from the previous month, as the country’s faltering recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dragged into the fourth quarter, official data showed on Friday. October’s seasonally-adjusted contraction was the third month-on-month decline in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
globalpropertyguide.com

Canada’s housing market is red-hot

House prices up by 12.34% during the year to Q3 2021. After a two-year slowdown, Canada’s housing market is now growing impressively again. Real house prices in the country’s eleven major cities rose by a huge 12.34% during the year to Q3 2021, a sharp acceleration from the prior year’s 6.17% growth. In fact it was the second highest y-o-y increase since Q2 2017. Quarter-on-quarter, house prices increased 2.06% in Q3.
WORLD
Reuters

Canadian dollar extends rebound as domestic economy grows

TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to gains over the previous two days, as oil prices rose and domestic data showed the economy likely expanding for a sixth straight month in November. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Canada: Real GDP expands by 0.8% in October as expected

Canadian economy expanded by 0.8% on a monthly basis in October as expected. USD/CAD continues to move sideways above 1.2800 after the data. Further details of the report revealed that the flash estimate for November's monthly growth was left virtually unchanged at 0.3%. "Leading the growth were accommodation and food...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Gold Up, Weakening U.S. Dollar Outweighs Positive Omicron Study

Investing.com – Gold was up on Thursday morning in Asia, holding steady in holiday-thinned trade. A weaker dollar offset investors’ renewed risk appetite, attributable to an encouraging study about the omicron COVID-19 variant that increased optimism around the global economic recovery. Gold futures were up 0.24% to $1,806.45...
MARKETS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit a nearly four-decade high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

“Triple Pressures” Slow Economy in November

(Yicai Global) Dec. 22 -- On December 15, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its key economic data for November. The numbers showed that the economy continues to grow, albeit at a much slower pace than before the pandemic. Our monthly model suggests that GDP growth remained below 4 percent again in November (Figure 1). Thus, barring a sharp rebound in December, growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be well below the 4.9 percent recorded in Q3. GDP growth in 2019 was 6 percent.
ECONOMY
The Independent

GDP in Scotland grows by 0.2% in October

Scotland’s GDP rose by 0.2% in October, official statistics have shown, as the Finance Secretary warned of the impact of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the economy.The new figures, released on Wednesday, show Scotland’s economic output was 0.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels.But Kate Forbes stressed the importance of support announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, which pledged £375 million to support businesses affected by new restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new variant.Some £200 million of the funding was pledged from the current Scottish Government budget, with other plans due to be slowed down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thai economy seen growing 4% next year - FinMin

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is expected to expand 4% in 2022 after only 1% growth predicted for this year, helped by domestic consumption and exports, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Public spending will remain a key driver of growth next year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a...
ECONOMY
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy