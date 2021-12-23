ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Struggle To Find Direction As New Year Beckons

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Although trading volumes are unsurprisingly starting to fall off ahead of Christmas, volatility is still around as markets grapple with the double prospect of inflation and interest rate rises yet to come. Although major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 are broadly unchanged from where they were...

www.investing.com

Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
seeitmarket.com

Key Stock Market Sectors to Watch Into The New Year

With the Holidays upon us, let’s do a quick review of Mish’s Economic Modern Family of ETFs for new trends and ideas as we head into the new year. The Family consists of 7 ETF ticker symbols that show a complete view of the overall market. Starting with...
investing.com

Fed Policy Will Send Silver And Gold Soaring In 2022

The chart above is the HUI to SPX ratio [GDX (NYSE:GDX) was not around until 2006] vs the price of gold on a weekly basis going back to mid-2000. It shows that the mining stocks are extraordinarily undervalued relative to the S&P 500 and gold. If reversion to the mean kicks in, either the mining stocks will experience a rally in order for that ratio to “catch up” to the price of gold, or the price of gold is going to get demolished.
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
investing.com

Bitcoin Forecast: Next Signal Is The 46k-52k Price Range Blowout

Bitcoin Forecast: Next Signal Is The 46k-52k Price Range Blowout. Don’t Be A Fool With Crypto In 2022 By Tim Knight - Dec 27, 2021 13. Crypto investors are being told not to be a fool in the coming year with their portfolios, as some Wall Street experts and private traders share how a dip may come sooner than...
investing.com

Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month

Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
investing.com

'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicron for direction

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Investors are closely watching the latest news on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-12-14 for signs of how much the virus could impact the U.S. economy and earnings as the market heads into what has historically been a strong time of year for equities. Overall, the S&P...
investing.com

Cardano’s Point and Figure Chart Shifts Into a Bull Market, Eyeing $2

Cardano’s Point and Figure Chart Shifts Into a Bull Market, Eyeing $2. Cardano’s price shifts into a bull market on its Point and Figure chart. ADA’s Price action charts outperform time-based charts. Up ahead, there will be a significant climb towards the $2.00 value range. On its...
investing.com

Looking for Value? Consider Buying These 5 Cheap Stocks Now

Factors like surging COVID-19 cases and rising inflation could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. As analysts expect a potential market correction early next year, it could be wise to bet on undervalued mid-cap stocks Penske Automotive (PAG), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), KT (NYSE:KT), Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAY), and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI). These stocks are expected to outperform the broader market.Increasing concerns regarding the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the supply chain, along with rising inflation, have led to the markets experiencing increased volatility this week. However, Biden’s announcement about the imminent authorization of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests enabled major benchmark indexes to recover from the lows. Given the current macroeconomic backdrop posing a threat to economic recovery, investors and analysts anticipate a significant market correction early next year.
