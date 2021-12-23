ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Morning Briefing: Major pharmacies limit purchases of COVID-19 tests, CDC director highlights key strategies to stay safe ahead of holiday gatherings, Gas well fumes are making day care workers sick in Arlington

By Antoinette Odom
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. Areas of fog could slow you down this morning but plenty of sunshine is expected by the afternoon with very warm conditions continuing. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1. Major pharmacies limit...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Amazon, Walmart and pharmacies limit purchase of at-home COVID tests

(CNN) -- Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens are limiting the number of at-home COVID-19 kits customers can buy due to huge demand. The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of the holidays has sparked the surge -- and there has been anecdotal evidence over the past week of test shortages at stores across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amid COVID surge, Texas runs out of antibody effective at treating omicron

TEXAS — If you come down with the omicron variant of COVID-19, you may not bother visiting a Texas infusion center for the time being. The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting that the infusion centers located in Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, Fort Worth and The Woodlands are out of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.
TEXAS STATE
WCAX

COVID tests still in short supply ahead of holiday gatherings

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas and New Year’s gatherings are on the horizon and leaders are hoping to keep coronavirus cases at bay with widespread testing. The state announced free antigen tests for many Vermonters about two weeks ago. The problem is finding them. Just days away from Christmas...
MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Arlington, TX
Health
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
CBS News

CDC shortens isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron surge threatens hospital staffing

The CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days, as long as they don't have symptoms. The decision was motivated in part by health officials' concerns that infections from the more transmissible Omicron variant could worsen staffing shortages at hospitals nationwide.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Commuting#Covid#Day Care#Affordable Housing#Walgreens Cvs#Omicron#Americans#Arlington Employees#Nhl
drugstorenews.com

Retailers put limits in place for purchases of at-home COVID-19 tests

Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart are limiting the purchase of at-home COVID-19 tests due to high demand amid the spread of the omicron variant and the approaching holidays. As demand for at-home COVID-19 tests surge ahead of the holidays and as the omicron variant spreads throughout the U.S., major...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4beaumont.com

Tips for COVID-safe holiday gatherings

AUSTIN — Texas Medical Association - Don’t let COVID ruin Christmas. As families plan holiday gatherings, physicians from the Texas Medical Association’s (TMA) COVID-19 Task Force have four recommendations to avoid spreading the COVID-19 omicron or delta variant to loved ones. First on the list: Vaccination. “Get...
AUSTIN, TX
Medscape News

CDC Director: Enjoy the Holidays, but Take a COVID Test First

Amid rising cases of the contagious Omicron variant, family members should test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays even if everyone who attends is vaccinated and boosted, says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. “You’ve heard me say before: We know what works against COVID-19, and it’s critically important we...
TRAVEL
Sand Hills Express

At-home tests, vaccinations become key to safe holiday gatherings

In a speech Tuesday, President Biden is expected to acknowledge that this is an uncertain time and will emphasize the tools at the country’s disposal to make it through this new COVID-19 wave. Omicron is now the dominant COVID strain in the United States, making up more than 73%...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
contagionlive.com

CDC Unveils 'Test-to-Stay' COVID-19 School Strategy to Limit Quarantines

The plan involves in-school testing as opposed to at-home quarantining for children exposed to COVID-19. This article was originally published on InfectionControlToday.com. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that schools can use in-school testing to ensure that children exposed to COVID-19 do not have to miss days in order to quarantine at home and can safely stay in class. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing Friday that the program, called test-to-stay, “allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they’ve been exposed to the virus.”
EDUCATION
Albany Herald

'Test-to-stay' works to keep students in school safely, CDC director says

New evidence shows that a practice known as test-to-stay works to keep children in classrooms safely, even if they've been exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to keep...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy