Warren Buffett revealed 2 big bets, defended his tax habits, and admitted several mistakes this year. Here are his 8 highlights of 2021.

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
Warren Buffett. Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • Warren Buffett revealed two big bets, admitted mistakes, and complained about speculators this year.
  • The Berkshire Hathaway chief defended his tax practices and made a fortune on Apple.
  • Here are billionaire investor Buffett's eight highlights of 2021.

Warren Buffett revealed a couple of billion-dollar investments, owned up to making several mistakes, and bemoaned the rampant speculation in markets this year.

The renowned investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO also weathered a tax exposé, resigned as a trustee of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, reflected on his decades-long friendship with Charlie Munger, and saw his Apple investment soared in value.

Buffett started the year in style with his fourth-quarter portfolio update in February. He revealed a $4.1 billion stake in Chevron and a $8.6 billion position in Verizon, answering the question of which mystery stocks he had been buying in recent months.

Berkshire also trimmed the largest position in its portfolio, Apple, by 6%. Moreover, it halved its Wells Fargo holdings and exited JPMorgan, PNC, and M&T after slashing its positions in those banks in 2020.

Buffett warned rookie traders not to get cocky, bemoaned the lack of bargains in the market, rang the inflation alarm, and admitted to buying "so-so" stocks during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in May.

The investor also complained about the surge in people treating the stock market like a casino. Moreover, he acknowledged that trimming his Apple stake and selling Costco were likely mistakes, and suggested he avoided bailing out the "big four" US airlines by exiting his positions in them in April 2020.

Buffett came under fire in June after ProPublica secured the tax returns of some of the wealthiest Americans, and reported the investor paid only $25 million in federal income tax between 2014 and 2018.

He also highlighted his annual donation of $4.1 billion in total to five charities, including the Gates Foundation.

Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, discussed their decades-long friendship in a CNBC interview that aired in June.

The conglomerate sold a net $7 billion of stock in the year to September 30, revealed it was on track to repurchase a record $25 billion of stock this year, and grew its cash pile to an unprecedented $149 billion.

Buffett's biggest success this year might well be his Apple investment.

The investor plowed $36 billion into the iPhone maker between 2016 and 2018. The stock has surged by about a third this year, boosting the value of Berkshire's stake to more than $150 billion as of mid-December.

