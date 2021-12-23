ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Visuals On & Off The Air! (03/11/21) | RSMS

❏ Ms. Jannie Uses My “In The Name Of Jesus” Garbage Can. ❏ Front Page With Eva Marcille, Rock-T & Gary With Da Tea. ❏ What’s Trending: What’s 1 Thing...

Rickey Smiley’s Comedy & Karaoke Night (03/22/21)

Here’s most of what happened at my last #ComedyKaraokeNight at the Stardome!! If you want to see everything that goes down next week, get tickets to watch the show live on Looped: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Mark Kills Keith Sweat’s “Nobody” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

I had high hopes for Mark when he stated singing “Nobody” by Keith Sweat and Athena Cage, but I don’t know what happened. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Get your tickets to watch next week’s show live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE.
Justin Whitehead: Things That Are Harder To Do In Your 30s | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Comedian Justin Whitehead always has me 😂😂😂 when I watch his videos on social media, so I had him do a quick set at the Stardome!! Watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped!! Tickets: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Eva Marcille
Jesus
Rickey Smiley
Major Morning Show Going off the Air After Anchor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Good Morning Britain will go on a break next week after anchor Sean Fletcher tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes as the U.K. continues to experience a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads through the country. Fletcher revealed that he tested positive on Sunday and was forced to miss BBC One's Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.
This Morning viewers left confused after show comes off air

Viewers of ITV's This Morning were left angered and confused when the daytime show didn't air on Monday morning. The series, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, has finished for the year, only due to return with a pre-recorded festive special on Christmas Day. WATCH: Holly Willoughby Shows Off...
AJ Performs The Temptations’ “Get Ready” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

AJ didn’t just sing “Get Ready” by The Temptations, he performed it and threw in some dance moves at the Stardome!! Make sure you watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Big Woo Sings Sisqo’s “Incomplete” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

If the amount of panties thrown on the stage is an indication, Big Woo from Dayton did a great job singing “Incomplete” by Sisqo at the Stardome!! Tickets to watch our next show on Looped are available here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...
Suzanne de Passe Talks Discovering The Jackson 5

My manager Alan Nevins interviewed Suzanne de Passe, the woman who discovered Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, on his “Two Guys From Hollywood” podcast. Listen to the full interview here: http://apple.co/3ryHzUK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

