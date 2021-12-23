ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov Hochul Signs Bill for Safer Drinking Water in Schools

By Joan Leary Matthews
NRDC
NRDC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On December 22, 2021, Governor Hochul signed a bill (S2122-A/A-160-B) that would improve New York State’s program to reduce lead in drinking water in public schools in New York State. This bill passed the New York State Legislature – unanimously – in June and is a big step forward to protect...

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NRDC

Clean Trucks Rules Are NJ’s First Step

Brielle Stander is a contributing author for this blog. By becoming the first state on the East Coast to adopt the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule—which requires an increasing number of zero-emission truck sales each year in the state—New Jersey took a major step to reduce harmful air pollution.
POLITICS
NRDC

Biodiversity and Climate Crises Demand Strong Action

Top takeaways from a new report on year one of the America the Beautiful initiative. The science is clear: we must protect more of the planet in its natural state to fight the climate and biodiversity crises. A week after his inauguration, President Biden met this challenge and set us on a path to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land, inland waters, and ocean areas by 2030 (often called “30-by-30” or “30x30”). Guidance for how the administration would achieve this ambitious target was laid out as the America the Beautiful campaign, aimed at taking action to reduce biodiversity loss, defend against climate change, and increase equitable access to nature. 
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Accelerating Progress on Clean Vehicles

A zero-pollution electric vehicle future is absolutely feasible. But 2022 is no time to rest. Part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2021 Climate & Clean Energy Developments. The United States is getting back on the road to cleaning up transportation pollution. This year, multiple states enacted strong pollution standards...
CARS
NRDC

Federal Recommendations Support Monitoring for Offshore Wind

A new scientific publication provides recommendations on how to monitor ocean sounds and will help the offshore wind industry advance in a smart way that is protective of the marine environment. Offshore wind energy development is now rapidly advancing in all regions of the United States. The rapid growth of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NRDC

Pebble Mine 2021 Year in Review: Back to the Future at EPA

Destructive Bristol Bay mega-mine is all but dead following EPA’s re-start in 2021 of Clean Water Act 404(c) process for region’s lasting protection, long sought by Bristol Bay tribes and communities. Pebble Mine owner Northern Dynasty Minerals never expected its sole asset to be on life support in...
INDUSTRY
NRDC

A Look Back on Another Year Fighting General Iron

Chicago Southeast Siders are ending the year exhausted. As I look back on this past year, I see the obvious pattern of environmental racism in the city’s zoning and land-use policies. These policies and the officials responsible for them are to blame for making communities like mine sacrifice zones for the city’s worst polluters.
CHICAGO, IL
NRDC

2022: Hydrogen Beta Testing Must Ensure Climate-Alignment

Part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2021 Climate & Clean Energy Developments. This year was a turning point for hydrogen, with ambitious global commitments and the forceful entry of the U.S. into the international hydrogen arena. Only a year ago was the U.S. still considered a sleeping giant in the hydrogen game. But it has now jumped to the top rungs of countries supporting the advancement of hydrogen with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hydrogen Shot initiative -- one of the most ambitious efforts to slash the costs of clean hydrogen production-- as well as a slew of subsidies and supportive policies for hydrogen deployment in the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act (BBB).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

Doing the Right Thing for Wind and Solar Power

Part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2021 Climate & Clean Energy Developments. When it comes to renewable energy, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Clean power just keeps winning and winning in the marketplace. According to the Energy Information Administration, wind and solar power made up 62% of new electric generating capacity to come online in 2019 and 76% in 2020. Through September of 2021, these two technologies made up 74%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drink Water#Drinking Water#Free Water
NRDC

2021 Saw Real Momentum for Clean Materials Procurement

This year we’ve seen a groundswell of attention on public procurement and its role in growing early markets for low carbon industrial building materials—products like concrete, cement, and steel that are highly carbon-intensive to manufacture, yet foundational to modern life and our built environment and have few, if any, viable substitutes. The Biden Administration, Congress, and leading states are all taking action to leverage the government’s purchasing power to help decarbonize these important industrial sectors.
ECONOMY
NRDC

Coalition Urges DOE to Address Delays

NRDC, along with The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, CLASP, the Consumer Federation of America, and the National Consumer Law Center, just submitted a letter to Secretary Granholm at the Department of Energy (DOE) urging the agency to finish repealing harmful Trump-administration efficiency standards regulations. DOE had previously committed to completing this process by the end of the year, but things are not on track. For some rules, DOE is guaranteed to miss the deadline; for others, there is a very strong likelihood. Delaying these rules delays the entire efficiency standards program, needlessly deferring immense consumer and environmental benefits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

Albany Environmental Roundup: 2021 Victories and 2022 Agenda

Last year’s legislative session in Albany was unlike any other. Instead of convening in the historic halls of the Capitol, state Senate and Assembly members spent hundreds of hours on video-calls, while a new class of environmentally friendly legislators were sworn in virtually. But at least as of now,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NRDC

2021 Year-In-Review: Food Waste

We are in the critical decade for food waste action. As we progress toward our national goal to reduce food waste generation by 50% by 2030, despite navigating life through a pandemic, good work to reduce food waste continues. For example, this year ReFED published the Insights Engine, a valuable resource for food waste data and reduction strategies. NRDC was busy this year, working on many levels (federal, state, local, and household) and using all the tools in our toolbox (including research, policy advocacy, program development, and consumer education) to prevent food from going to waste, rescue surplus food, and compost food scraps. This blog recaps some of the highlights of our year’s work, along with other key developments in food waste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NRDC

It Was a Cool Year to Curb HFCs

There’s been a lot of positive progress this year on eliminating hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the super potent climate warmers used as refrigerants in cooling appliances, in foams and aerosols, and more. Whether in the U.S. or almost anywhere else, it was a cool year to curb HFCs. A recap of the action follows.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Achieving 30x30 for Our Ocean

In response to the loss of biodiversity and the climate crisis, there is action at the global level to set a goal to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s land, inland waters, and ocean by 2030. This science-based goal also known as “30x30” calls for meaningful and durable conservation now, while we have time to make a difference. Providing places for wildlife and habitat to thrive and recover from various stresses strengthens our planet’s natural resilience in the face of climate change, yielding huge dividends in a climate-stressed world.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

What’s at Stake in the Latest SCOTUS Climate Cases?

Coal companies and a group of state attorneys-general hostile to climate action filed briefs in the Supreme Court Monday seeking sweeping rulings to block the Environmental Protection Agency from putting meaningful limits on power plants’ staggering 1.6 billion tons per year of climate-changing carbon pollution. NRDC and our partners...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NRDC

Tenant Protections, Good Jobs Key to Decarbonizing Buildings

This blog was co-authored with Agustín Cabrera, Director of RePower LA, Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE) and Chelsea Kirk, Research and Policy Analyst, Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE). It’s no secret that reducing greenhouse gases is an essential step to mitigating the worst effects...
REAL ESTATE
NRDC

Giving Birds a Fighting Chance

The Biden administration has officially revoked Trump’s cuts to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act—and more promising actions are on the horizon. The revocation of the illegal Trump rule gutting the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) is officially going into effect. While this is a critical backstop in upholding a bedrock bird conservation law, overall success for birds will hinge on accompanying regulatory processes that are just beginning.
ANIMALS
NRDC

New EPA Report Highlights Climate Impacts of Wasted Food

For the first time in its history, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is publishing a quantitative report underscoring the importance of reducing food waste to address climate change. This initial report, From Farm to Kitchen: The Environmental Impacts of Food Waste, analyzes the environmental impacts of food loss and waste (FLW) throughout the food supply chain – from farm to kitchen. EPA’s follow-up report, expected to be published in early 2022, will focus on the impacts of different end of life solutions for food waste, like composting and anaerobic digestion.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Ten New Environmental Laws in California

The environmental community continued to chalk up wins in the state legislature despite another unusual year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a gubernatorial recall election. We successfully navigated video meetings and remote testimony to advance climate and health policies with the help of coalition partners, environmental champions in the legislature and a committed governor. We also faced some disappointing outcomes and fierce lobbying by powerful interests trying to thwart progress. As the climate crisis marches on, NRDC and our partners will continue to push state leaders for bold policies that can become models for other jurisdictions. There is always more work ahead, but it’s also important to reflect and mark the progress we’ve made. Below are ten key bills that passed the legislature and were signed by Governor Newsom in 2021. Most of these new laws take effect in January 2022 except where noted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NRDC

Gibbstown Ends, Not with a Bang but with a Whimper?

The future of the Gibbstown liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is looking bleaker by the day. The project hit two obstacles in the past 4 weeks, and advocates, including NRDC, are wondering whether the construction of this planet-warming, water-polluting, community-endangering fossil fuel project may be dying a slow death. If...
TRAFFIC
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
356
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy