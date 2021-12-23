Roland Parish Student Athlete of the Week: Addison Thomas

A Black-owned nail salon sustained for twelve years, Sista Sista Nail Spa offers Black women a luxurious experience. Started in 2009 by co-owners and founders Tafrine Green and Shantell Barnum-Mosley, Sista Sista Nail Spa began when the two became friends through their interactions with each other in the nail technician industry. Barnum-Mosley stated that when she and Green realized that there was, to them, no Black representation in the nail industry, they felt motivated to enter the business themselves. Green and Barnum-Mosley previously owned salons that each followed a customer-focused business model, so when they found that they both had aspirations to start and operate a Black-owned business, they got together to create a quality experience.
