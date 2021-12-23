ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Roland Parish Student Athlete of the Week: Addison Thomas

Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Team: DV8 Dance Company of Dana’s Studio Of Dance (Southlake) School: Acellus Academy (Homeschool Private Learning) At the tender age of 11, Addison Thomas already knows what it feels like to have a 10-year tenure in what she loves — dance. Thomas began dancing almost as soon...

dallasweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas Weekly

Hair Spotlight: Cosmetologist and Tech Mogul Totteanna Shanklin

Favorite throwback hairstyle: a swoop with a crinkle ponytail. Hey, Hair Creeps! I have a great hair entanglement story for us this week! Our story starts with Totteanna Shanklin. A former 15-year cosmetologist turned tech entrepreneur and founder of the SWME app, Mrs. Shanklin went back and forth with hair. However, she never gave up on the relationship because she knew it was important. No matter what industry she went into, hair was always there for her. So instead of breaking up, she changed her relationship, giving this entanglement story a great ending.
HAIR CARE
Dallas Weekly

Sista Sista Nail Spa: Serving Black Women in Dallas For Twelve Years

A Black-owned nail salon sustained for twelve years, Sista Sista Nail Spa offers Black women a luxurious experience. Started in 2009 by co-owners and founders Tafrine Green and Shantell Barnum-Mosley, Sista Sista Nail Spa began when the two became friends through their interactions with each other in the nail technician industry. Barnum-Mosley stated that when she and Green realized that there was, to them, no Black representation in the nail industry, they felt motivated to enter the business themselves. Green and Barnum-Mosley previously owned salons that each followed a customer-focused business model, so when they found that they both had aspirations to start and operate a Black-owned business, they got together to create a quality experience.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy