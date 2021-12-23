ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venton Jones: Working to Close the Health Disparity

The Southern Black Policy and Advocacy Network (SBPAN) founder Venton Jones is working to address the gap in treatment for the southern Black community. Founded in 2018, SBPAN was created by chief executive officer Venton Jones to focus on improving the health, social and economic disparities impacting the southern Black community....

