Despite a disastrous 2020, the luxury real estate market bounced back with aplomb in 2021. At least 40 residences sold for more than $50 million in the US this year, according to new data compiled by real estate appraiser Miller Samuel. That’s about a 35 percent increase compared to last year, which indicates the demand for lavish, over-the-top homes is again on the rise. “This year has blown away last year’s record of 29 sales and the year isn’t over yet,” Jonathan Miller, the company’s president and chief executive officer, told Robb Report. “I suspect there will be more before New Year’s...

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO