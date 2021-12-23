ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola wary facing Leicester

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola is wary facing Leicester City. Leicester go into the game this weekend on the back of a Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat to Liverpool. But Guardiola says: "Leicester remain...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: Maddison brilliant; we stood up at Man City

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was left frustrated after their 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Rodgers believes the game was lost on key decisions. He said, "We were here to get a result, it was a strange one – at half-time we were 4-0 down, they have had nine shots at goal and we have had eight so it was a little bit strange as I don't think the scoreline reflected the first half if I am being honest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
BBC

Follow Man City v Leicester live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Barcelona frustrated with Torres hold-up at Man City end

Barcelona were forced to delay the announcement of Ferran Torres' signing on Monday. Fans have been made to wait for Torres' addition to be confirmed by the club, but the Catalans are yet to get the deal with Manchester City entirely over the line. Both clubs are still checking and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBrendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Guardiola greatest manager of modern era

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is ready to test himself against Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Defending champions City will head south top of the table after the 6-3 Boxing Day thriller against Leicester made it nine league wins in a row but Frank warned his injury-hit side are not daunted by the challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brendan Rodgers has sounded his disdain over the Premier League forcing Leicester City to play on both 26 and 28 of December amid a mounting injury crisis.The Foxes were soundly beaten by Manchester City on Boxing Day and now play second-placed Liverpool two days later - who also knocked them out of the League Cup just before Christmas.As for the Reds, they had their Boxing Day match against Leeds called off, with several first-team players recovering from positive Covid tests between that Anfield penalty shoot-out victory over the Foxes and this encounter on the road.Victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track

Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Chelsea got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday. Leicester appeared to have been blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes, but rallied to 4-3 at one point hurting City with rapid breaks to make the champions fight for the three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City’s muscle-flexing Leicester win came with one familiar old weakness

Manchester City’s ninth consecutive league win, a 6-3 victory over Leicester City that their manager described as a “rollercoaster”, will have been watched on Merseyside and in west London with interest: the ups and down causing some alarm for the challengers to their throne, but also some encouragement.It was only a few weeks ago that this was being billed as the Premier League’s most open title race in recent memory, a genuine three-horse race at that. It still is, but a month which started with the three contenders separated by two points looks likely to end with the defending champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy