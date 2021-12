One of key components to the growth of the award-winning program at Maryhill Winery has been the relationship with Tudor Hills Vineyard. That’s on delicious display with this Malbec crafted by winemaker Richard Batchelor. The New Zealand native provides a remarkable example that encompasses so much of what Argentina’s work with this Bordeaux red has made famous, a wine that offers black fruit, spice and earthiness, wrapped up in a tremendous mouthfeel and long finish. It’s the seventh time since the 2005 vintage that the Leutholds have won a Platinum for their Malbec program. Awards: Cascadia International. Great Northwest Invitational.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO