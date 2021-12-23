Ubisoft Will Continue Pursuing NFTs, Blockchain Technical Director Says

Earlier this month, Ubisoft revealed its plans for NFTs. Its NFT platform is called Quartz and it will have unique items in AAA games that will run on “energy-efficient technology” that uses “a million times less energy than a bitcoin transaction.” Their NFTs, called “Digits” will be in-game cosmetic items with a unique code visibly stamped on. The serial-coded cosmetic can then be kept or sold, with its previous ownership history logged. The first Ubisoft title to offer NFTs is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, where Quartz is going to be integrated in beta form on PC. Needless to say, the announcement was met with a lot of criticism as the announcement video on YouTube received more than 95% dislikes. Following the announcement and backlash, Ubisoft talked about continuing on with its NFT plans in a new partnership with Aleph.im that will provide decentralized storage for its Digits.

