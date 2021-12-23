ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft Will Continue Pursuing NFTs, Blockchain Technical Director Says

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft made a lot of headlines recently, when it introduced NFT gear to Ghost Recon Breakpoint along with a new platform for introducing blockchain technology to AAA games. Unsurprisingly, it was met with a lot of backlash, with 95% dislikes on the original reveal trailer that’s now been unlisted on YouTube-...

NME

Ubisoft Devs apparently aren’t a fan of NFTs

Last week, Ubisoft announced Quartz, a platform that’ll host the “first playable NFTs” but it sounds like developers aren’t keen on the idea. According to Kotaku, who have apparently seen messages from the internal Ubisoft social media hub, a post announcing Quartz on MANA, quickly filled up with questions and concerns from developers across the company about the new direction.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

On NFTs, and why Ubisoft hates video games (and you)

Discussion about the blockchain and the technologies therein are topics that seem almost impossible to escape these days, although the debate over whether crypto is a good or a bad thing intrinsically is not what we're discussing today. We are instead discussing how game developers are lining up NFTs as the next weapon in its endless quest to manipulate customers out of money, so they can get rich and we can stay poor.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft doubles down on NFTs for some reason

Ubisoft plans to continue to pursue NFTs, despite the hugely negative backlash to the Ubisoft Quartz system, it recently announced. In a new interview with cryptocurrency blog Decrypt, the publisher discussed the fan backlash to the Quartz reveal and called it a “major change” for fans. “We have...
FIFA
gamepressure.com

Ubisoft's CEO Wants to Go With NFTs Despite Player and Developer Criticism

Ubisoft's CEO tried to calm the emotions caused by the introduction of NFTs to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. According to reports, however, his arguments did not convince the developers. Virtual items in the form of non-fungible tokens, or so-called NFTs, are growing in popularity, but they're also causing huge controversy. One...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft Quartz appears to have sold 15 ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ NFTs since it launched

Data from the Ubisoft Quartz non-fungible token (NFT) stores appears to indicate that only 15 Ghost Recon Breakpoint virtual items have been sold. This comes from Liz Edwards on Twitter, who shared images of the Ubisoft Quartz store (which is not available in the UK, as the link leads to a dead page). According to Edwards, who looked at the two third party marketplaces available, there were only 15 total sales, with zero yesterday (December 19) on one of the sites as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Ubisoft Doubles Down On NFTs, Calls Them A ‘Major Change That Will Take Time’

Ubisoft, the company behind franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, first broached the topic of NFTs back in early November, revealing plans to one day implement them into its games and also develop blockchain games. We learned a month later – this month – that Ubisoft’s comments in November were less a broach of NFTs and more preparation for a reveal of its NFT-based platform called Ubisoft Quartz.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Ubisoft pursues NFT initiative with aleph.im following fan backlash

Earlier this year, gaming giant Ubisoft joined the aleph.im network as a core channel node operator after the blockchain-based storage and computing startup became a part of Ubisoft’s Entrepreneurs Lab. On Tuesday, aleph.im announced that it will offer a decentralized storage solution for Ubisoft Quartz in order to further incorporate nonfungible tokens (NFTs) into Ubisoft’s AAA games.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoin.com

Rarible NFT Marketplace Integrates Tezos Blockchain, Will Support Ubisoft Digits

On Wednesday, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible announced that the platform now supports the Tezos blockchain network. The move follows Rarible’s integration with the Flow blockchain protocol in mid-November, and the NFT marketplace now supports a total of three blockchain networks. 8th Largest NFT Marketplace Rarible Adds Tezos...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Ubisoft’s In-game NFTS Have Made Just $400

Earlier this month Ubisoft established a way for players of its games to acquire and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It introduced this initiative under the name of Ubisoft Quartz and decided to call its NFTs by the perhaps more friendly term of "Digits". It seems that sales have not gone well and Ubisoft are yet to cover its costs.
VIDEO GAMES
invezz.com

Aleph.im and Ubisoft bring playable NFTs to AAA games

Players can acquire dynamic NFTs called Digits and use them in Ubisoft’s AAA game. Aleph.im’s technology enables creation of dynamic NFTs with metadata that evolves with ownership transfer. Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, announced a technological partnership with Ubisoft to offer storage for dynamic NFTs...
VIDEO GAMES
themarketperiodical.com

Backlash From The Gaming Community Drives Ubisoft To Work On Dynamic NFTs

Ubisoft joins Aleph.im to work on creating dynamic NFTs, whose metadata will be upgraded when NFT transfers from player to player. The dynamic NFT is named Digits, which will be used in one of Ubisoft’s games, could be sold to other players on Rarible and Qbjkt marketplaces. With the...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ubisoft to continue with NFT platform Quartz despite criticism

Ubisoft's NFT platform Quartz has been hit with a considerable backlash, especially as the numbers so far appear laughable. Yet in an interview with Decrypt, Ubisoft's blockchain technical director Didier Genevois said the company will "stay true" to its principles. "We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement,...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Ubisoft will continue to pursue NFTs in games despite significant backlash

NFTs are a pretty new market, especially with their integration in video games. However, many do not like the idea of NFTs being introduced into their favorite games, with the latest announcement from Ubisoft getting significant backlash. However, the company stated they still have plans to pursue NFTs in their games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

mxdwn.com

Ubisoft Discusses Continuing NFT Plans Following Backlash

Earlier this month, Ubisoft revealed its plans for NFTs. Its NFT platform is called Quartz and it will have unique items in AAA games that will run on “energy-efficient technology” that uses “a million times less energy than a bitcoin transaction.” Their NFTs, called “Digits” will be in-game cosmetic items with a unique code visibly stamped on. The serial-coded cosmetic can then be kept or sold, with its previous ownership history logged. The first Ubisoft title to offer NFTs is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, where Quartz is going to be integrated in beta form on PC. Needless to say, the announcement was met with a lot of criticism as the announcement video on YouTube received more than 95% dislikes. Following the announcement and backlash, Ubisoft talked about continuing on with its NFT plans in a new partnership with Aleph.im that will provide decentralized storage for its Digits.
VIDEO GAMES

