Newcastle boss Howe welcomes Hammond appointment

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
