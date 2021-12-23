ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle boss Howe welcomes Hammond appointment

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United boss Eddie Howe has welcomed the input of Nick Hammond. With Hammond, the former Celtic transfer chief, now on board at St James' Park, Howe was asked his views on the...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Every day of January market critical

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says they cannot waste a single day of the January market. The Magpies will hope to flex their newly acquired financial muscle when the transfer window opens on January 1, with Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium looking to significantly strengthen the squad they inherited after almost 14 years of relatively meagre investment under previous owner Mike Ashley.
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Nick Hammond
Tribal Football

Howe admits Newcastle need to start winning

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they need to start winning games. Despite winning only one of his first seven games – Newcastle had gone 11 without victory in the league before his arrival – Howe has been able to take positives from some of the performances, even in defeat.
Tribal Football

Redknapp convinced Howe will keep Newcastle up

Former Bournemouth boss Harry Redknapp believes Eddie Howe can guide Newcastle to Premier League safety. Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "I might be in a minority here because there are plenty of people who think the richest club in the business will be playing in the Championship next season. "It's...
#Newcastle United#Football Club#Celtic#St James Park#Tribal Football
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe must wait longer for Lewis return

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe must wait longer for Jamal Lewis' return. Against Manchester United tonight, Howe will be without the services of Northern Ireland international Lewis, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's defeat at Liverpool. The full back is likely to miss the rest of United's fixtures...
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Saint-Maximin and Wilson key to Prem survival

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson will be key to their Premier League survival. Howe has revealed that finding the best way to use the skills of his two most dangerous players has been a major focus during his first few weeks in the job. Asked...
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Let's recreate times of great victories over Man Utd

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged his players to create their own history against Manchester United tonight. Newcastle sealed a number of unforgettable victories over Monday's opponents under the guidance of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, who presided over some entertaining United line-ups during the first decade of the Premier League era.
Tribal Football

Outstanding Joelinton: I try to give everything to Newcastle

Joelinton was delighted with his role in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The Brazilian popped in a new position and was outstanding on Monday night. He later said: "It's a new position for me. I try to give everything for the team. Unlucky with the result but we can be proud of the game and we just keep playing. It was a hard game but we take the positives.
Tribal Football

Newcastle counting on Everton to drop Digne price

Newcastle are preparing an offer for Everton defender Lucas Digne. The Frenchman is in line to be sold by Rafa Benitez to raise desperately-needed funds for Goodison recruitment in the transfer window. And after falling out with the hard-line Everton boss the left back bought for £18million from Barcelona in...
Tribal Football

Newcastle plan cash offer for Barcelona defender Umtiti

Newcastle are ready to move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. The Sun says Umtiti has emerged as a £17million target for relegation-haunted Newcastle. The 28-year-old defender has fallen out of favour with successive managers at the cash-strapped Spanish giants. And they are desperate to offload Umtiti's £220,000-a-week wages.
Tribal Football

Newcastle making pitch to Arsenal outcast Aubameyang

Newcastle are making a pitch to Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Daily Star says Newcastle are in the mix for Aubameyang. The 32-year-old striker has fallen foul of disciplinary issues recently, which resulted in being stripped of the captaincy and dropped by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. And Newcastle are one...
Tribal Football

Man Utd captain Maguire: We lacked intensity for Newcastle draw

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire insists unforced errors allowed Newcastle earn a point last night. United shared the spoils with Eddie Howe's side on Monday night as they failed to hit the ground running after a 16-day break from their last competitive match, with Rangnick stating 'the biggest problem was the mistakes his side made."
The Independent

Eddie Howe encourages Newcastle to make memories against Manchester United

Eddie Howe has challenged his Newcastle players to make new memories in the club’s rivalry with Manchester United The Red Devils head for St James’ Park on Monday evening undergoing a re-grouping process under interim boss Ralf Rangnick but having held sway over the Magpies for much of the last three decades.However, a famous 5-0 home win on Tyneside under Kevin Keegan in October 1996 and 4-3 and 3-0 victories for Sir Bobby Robson’s have gone down in Geordie folklore, and Howe is keen to write his own chapter.The 44-year-old said: “There are a lot of memories that spring...
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
