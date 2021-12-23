ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Metaverse To DAOs, A Guide To 2021’s Tech Buzzwords

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dec 20 (Reuters) – This year, tech CEOs drew inspiration from a 1990s sci-fi novel, Reddit investors’ lexicon seeped into the mainstream as “diamond hands” and “apes” shook Wall Street, and something called a DAO tried to buy a rare copy of the U.S....

CNBC

From bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value to Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets: 12 key crypto moments from 2021

It's been a record year for the cryptocurrency market, which briefly surpassed $3 trillion in value in November. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and ether, the second-largest, hit all-time highs, while altcoins, like meme-inspired dogecoin, surged in popularity. Other digital assets, like nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold for...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

DuckDuckGo Says It Makes Money Like Google—Just Without the Tracking

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is on the rise. As of the time of this writing, DuckDuckGo has tallied 35.8 billion total queries in 2021, up from 23.7 billion in 2020, and more than 10 times its traffic from 2015. That success comes as the company announces that it’s developing a desktop browser to go with its popular mobile apps. And in a recent blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg said that the company has been profitable since 2014. So, how does DuckDuckGo make money?
INTERNET
techxplore.com

Chinese tech giant Baidu tests metaverse waters with new app

Chinese tech giant Baidu on Monday took its first steps into the metaverse industry with the launch of a virtual reality app, looking to test the waters in what is considered by many to be the next phase in the internet's evolution. The Beijing-based company joins brands such as Nike...
CELL PHONES
Person
Elon Musk
TheConversationAU

How 2021 was the year governments really started to wise up against big tech

After all the bad press tech companies have received, would anyone still be surprised to learn the outwardly smiling face of social media conceals a sophisticated data-collection industry? This year’s headlines delivered news of an array of concerning data and privacy violations from the world’s biggest tech players. But interestingly, it also seemed to be the year governments around the world addressed the problem head on. Google in trouble with the ACCC In April, Australia’s consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, took Google to Federal court, citing Australian Consumer Law relating to consumer privacy. It was alleged Google did not clearly...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Here's a selection of how technology may change lives in the coming year:
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Digital Turbine Shares Are Surging Today

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The partnership aims to accelerate Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app...
STOCKS
UPI News

TikTok replaces Google as world's most popular website

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok has replaced Google as the Internet's most popular domain for 2021, according to the cybersecurity company Cloudflare on Tuesday. TikTok is a video-focused social media site run by the Chinese company ByteDance. "It was on February 17, 2021, that TikTok got the top spot for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
cryptopotato.com

Baidu’s Metaverse App Will Not Support Digital Assets as Tech Giant Exercises Caution

Baidu’s metaverse app might take more than five years to develop but it will not feature cryptocurrencies. Chinese internet behemoths are racing to the metaverse. Baidu, for one, is fairly confident that its metaverse app will take at least six years to fully launch. However, as the tech giant eyes to explore more, it will not add support for digital assets on the app.
CELL PHONES
Newsday

Tech review: Nike sneakers fit for the metaverse

Nike wants you to wear its sneakers in real life and in virtual reality. The apparel giant bought RTFKT Studios, a maker of collectible digital artwork known as NFTs. Nike will sell NFTs of its apparel to be worn by gamers and others in the metaverse — the buzzy 3D virtual environment that incorporates aspects of an online universe and the real world. Nike says with RTFKT it will "serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming and culture." Earlier this year, RTFKT (pronounced "artifact") teamed with 18-year-old digital artist FEWOCiOUS to sell more than $3 million worth of NFT digital sneakers in less than seven minutes.
BUSINESS
