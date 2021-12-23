Ranking Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows After the Hawkeye Finale

Just think about the time when Marvel fans thought Tom Hardy should play Wolverine. Who would’ve thought he would be the perfect Eddie Brock? Hey, he’s a thousand times better than Eric Foreman from Spider-Man 3 at least. But in all seriousness, it’s really no surprise that Tom Hardy was able to deliver a stellar performance as one of Spider-Man’s biggest enemies. Let’s just appreciate the fact that his performance as the first Venom made us laugh way more than we thought it would. It’s basically Ren and Stimpy if they made a comic book movie. If you thought that never would have worked for a Venom movie, please give it a second viewing. And if haven’t seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, I think you’ll appreciate Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom even more. But let’s talk more about Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yes, I will be giving out some spoilers. Oh, and not just for the second Venom movie, but for the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home as well. And believe me when I tell you, it sets up for something we’re all dying to see.

