The title of the latest album from Louis Hayes is, of course, a sideways reference to the global plague that felled many of his generation and kept the master drummer off the road for the first time in six decades. It’s also the name of a sprightly, color-shifting piece reminiscent of a time and place essential to his blossoming as a creative artist: the late ’50s in New York, when Hayes and the tune’s composer, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, lived in the same Brooklyn building. Begun with a brief back-and-forth between the drummer and his band, it works its way through a varied, mood-mixing theme before shifting into a solo for vibraphonist Steve Nelson, with tenor saxophonist Abraham Burton opening up on the extended outro.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO