CHP highlights changes to state’s traffic safety laws

A message from the CHP SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The holiday season is upon us and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways. According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year. During that 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence. “The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO