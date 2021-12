I can’t always handle horror movies. Between the unexpected gore it'll sometimes throw at you—I'm looking at you, American Horror Story—and the jump-scares that exist solely to make you, you know, jump? No thanks. So when I want to feel a little freaked out, I watch true crime TV shows and documentaries. Sometimes they're gory, but in that archival footage/"based on a true story" way that’s a little less visceral (also, nothing jumps out at me). Plus, true crime TV forces me to confront the inherent darkness of the human condition, and the knowledge that those capable of the most heinous acts just walk among us without ever calling attention to the horrors of their mind. So, you know, win-win!

