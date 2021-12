DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Community School District staff will hire twelve full-time substitute teachers in the hopes of addressing staffing shortages. There has been a shortage of substitute teachers since the beginning of the school year in Dubuque. Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, said these twelve substitute teacher positions will be filled by current student teachers who graduated and earned their degrees at the end of the fall semester. These hires will fill in for licensed teachers throughout the district.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO