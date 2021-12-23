ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kano’s Italo disco album has been remastered and reissued on vinyl

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalo disco group Kano have had their ‘Kano’ album re-released and remastered on vinyl for the first time since 1980. Courtesy of Goody Music Production’s label Full Time Production, the 2021 release is...

kosu.org

Yr Welcome's Top 10 Vinyl of 2021

Yr Welcome hosts Beau Brady and Kellen share their favorite vinyl of 2021. Hear the full episode highlighting these albums at the end of this post. I was hard-pressed to find a music fan in Oklahoma City unwilling to talk about the brilliance of Turnstile’s newest record. OKC’s fanaticism for GLOW ON was in full effect at the sold out $uicideboy$ show, when Turnstile fans found ways into the Criterion for the sole reason of seeing these new songs live. Hearing the opening salvo of “MYSTERY” and “BLACKOUT” alone should send excited listeners to the nearest live performance video of Turnstile, proving why, “you really gotta see it live.” Their mini-movie “TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION” combines a preview of some of the album’s best songs and is a must-watch video from 2021. ~Beau Brady.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oneedm.com

Lenell Brown’s Powerful Message With ‘Wonder’ Remaster

Lenell Brown has been smashing it this year, especially with his latest visual release ‘Wonder’, which follows a long list of impressive visual releases like ‘Both Face’, ‘Oh Oh Oh’, and ‘Somewhere’. Over the last few months, his visual series has garnered loads of support over the past months. With this release, you can expect to be treated to a high-quality and original video as Lenell continues to impress with a totally modern revamp of some of his most popular hits. Lenell Brown’s original and innovative video series is unprecedented in the Dance music industry, his incredible work and brilliant ideas and direction like always are breaking new grounds.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The complete Matrix soundtrack to get deluxe vinyl reissue

Varèse Sarabande Records have announced a huge new Matrix reissue consisting of the entire, unforgettable original score on vinyl. Composed by Don Davis, this new three-LP release – which will ship on June 3, 2022, no doubt also affected by the current vinyl shortage – will feature the entire soundtrack of 44 songs, as well as a new interview with Don in the liner notes conducted by Kaya Savas.
MUSIC
11 of the most unexpected things to happen in dance music in 2021

From the shocking to the pleasantly surprising, we look back on some of the most unexpected moments in dance music in 2021. 2021 certainly had its moments. We've still been contending with the stark effects of the pandemic, but clubbing and festivals were able to make a return with light emerging through the dark. As we take stock of the year, in the list below we've compiled 11 of the most unexpected things to happen in dance music, from the pleasantly surprising moments we didn't see coming to the downright shocking.
THEATER & DANCE
mixmag.net

​Galcher Lustwerk releases seven-track Christmas-themed record

Ohio-born, New York-based producer Galcher Lustwerk has just dropped a new record via his secondary alias titled ’Home For The Holidays’, just in time for Christmas. The winter-themed record sees Galcher put back on the Road Hog mask for his seventh-full length release - over three years since his last.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

GHEIST releases video for ‘We Are Not Alone’

Berlin-based production duo GHEIST have released a music video for track ‘We Are Not Alone’. It touches on the subject of mental health, which is close to the pair’s heart as they recently lost a close friend and tour manager to suicide. Read this next: 4 artists...
CELEBRITIES
New documentary drops today to celebrate 25 years of AKO Beatz

A documentary is being released today to celebrate the 25th anniversary of drum ‘n’ bass labels A-Ko Recordings and AKO Beatz. It’s available for free, and features contributions from the likes of Goldie, Mantra and Double-O. Catch the trailer below:. Read this next: The 20 best jungle...
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

The Pretty Reckless announces ‘Going to Hell’ vinyl reissue

The Pretty Reckless has announced that Going To Hell, one of its most popular titles, will return to vinyl on February 11, 2022. The album includes three No. 1 singles, including the platinum-selling “Heaven Knows,” “Messed Up World,” and “Follow Me Down.”. Fans can also...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

COVID-19’s genetic code has been transformed into ambient music

The genetic code of COVID has been made into a set of tracks that are available to own as NFTs. Behind the data project is Viromusic who have created the ambient music which are made using “genetic sequence inside the Coronavirus. “Using a technique called DNA Sonification, the melody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allaboutjazz.com

The 10 Best Jazz Albums To Own On Vinyl

In jazz circles, it's common knowledge that the best way to listen to jazz is in a live setting. But while most agree, some argue listening to jazz on vinyl is even better. In reality, there’s no way to judge which is best as they are completely different experiences, One thing is clear: it's hard to go wrong with both.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Stu Weinberg releases new single, “Donnie Green” from album, Disco Stu Likes Disco Music

Canadian guitar maestro Stu Weinberg has released his debut album, Disco Stu Likes Disco Music, as well as the groovy lead single, “Donnie Green”. An ethereal guitar-driven track invoking the cadence of jam-band music, “Donnie Green” and the rest of the seven-track LP features skillfully crafted arrangements throughout every moment of this monumental sonic effort. With Stu revealing that each track takes on a life of its own — ”Some are funky, some are real funky, some are groovy…” — the breadth of instrumentation is only matched by the assembled musical forces that helped realize Weinberg’s vision.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

DESTRUCTION - Diabolical Album Vinyl Formats Updated

German thrash metal veterans, Destruction, celebrate their 40th anniversary by setting the world ablaze with a new, hard-hitting grenade in the form of their new album, Diabolical, out April 8 via Napalm Records. As one of the most legendary German thrash metal bands in existence, Destruction grace the wall of...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
Telegraph

'Trailblazing' former Radio 1 DJ Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long, the “trailblazing” BBC radio and television presenter, has died at the age of 66 after catching pneumonia. The broadcaster, who was the first woman to regularly host Top of the Pops died at her home on Christmas Day, her agent announced yesterday, prompting a wave of tributes from across the world of entertainment.
MUSIC

