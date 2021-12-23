Kano’s Italo disco album has been remastered and reissued on vinyl

Yr Welcome hosts Beau Brady and Kellen share their favorite vinyl of 2021. Hear the full episode highlighting these albums at the end of this post. I was hard-pressed to find a music fan in Oklahoma City unwilling to talk about the brilliance of Turnstile’s newest record. OKC’s fanaticism for GLOW ON was in full effect at the sold out $uicideboy$ show, when Turnstile fans found ways into the Criterion for the sole reason of seeing these new songs live. Hearing the opening salvo of “MYSTERY” and “BLACKOUT” alone should send excited listeners to the nearest live performance video of Turnstile, proving why, “you really gotta see it live.” Their mini-movie “TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION” combines a preview of some of the album’s best songs and is a must-watch video from 2021. ~Beau Brady.

