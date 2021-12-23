Kano’s Italo disco album has been remastered and reissued on vinyl

Lenell Brown has been smashing it this year, especially with his latest visual release ‘Wonder’, which follows a long list of impressive visual releases like ‘Both Face’, ‘Oh Oh Oh’, and ‘Somewhere’. Over the last few months, his visual series has garnered loads of support over the past months. With this release, you can expect to be treated to a high-quality and original video as Lenell continues to impress with a totally modern revamp of some of his most popular hits. Lenell Brown’s original and innovative video series is unprecedented in the Dance music industry, his incredible work and brilliant ideas and direction like always are breaking new grounds.
