>Help With Heating Bills Available This Month in Dauphin County. (Dauphin County, PA) -- With rising heating costs this winter, officials at Tri County Community Action say they want to help people pay their bills this month. The organization announced Monday that it has funding for Operation HELP that must be used by the end of the year. The energy assistance program is for low-income P-P-L customers who live in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties. Tri County Community Action says people who are having trouble paying their energy bills are encouraged to contact them as soon as possible. The money is available until December 31, 2021 or until funds run out.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO