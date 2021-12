MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge’s decision could impact whether Green Bay’s mayor and others will have to participate in private interviews. It’s been nearly two months since former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman issued subpoenas for information and testimony pertaining to last year’s Presidential election. He’s said the goal isn’t to overturn election results, but to see if election laws were followed and need to be changed.

